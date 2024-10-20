Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action quiz Flashcards

Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following hormones has intracellular receptors: steroid hormones, amino acid-based hormones, or peptide hormones?
    Steroid hormones have intracellular receptors because they are lipid-soluble and can pass through the cell membrane.
  • What is the mechanism of action of lipid-soluble hormones?
    Lipid-soluble hormones pass through the cell membrane, bind to intracellular receptors, and form a receptor-hormone complex that directly influences gene expression.
  • How do lipid-soluble hormones carry out their actions at their target cells?
    Lipid-soluble hormones enter the cell, bind to intracellular receptors, and the resulting complex binds to DNA to regulate gene expression.
  • What is the mechanism of lipophilic hormones?
    Lipophilic hormones pass through the cell membrane, bind to intracellular receptors, and the complex influences gene expression by binding to DNA.
  • How does a steroid hormone exert its effect upon a cell?
    A steroid hormone enters the cell, binds to an intracellular receptor, and the complex binds to DNA to regulate gene expression.
  • Which of the following statements best describes steroid receptors: located on the cell surface, located inside the cell, or located in the bloodstream?
    Steroid receptors are located inside the cell because steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can pass through the cell membrane.
  • How do lipid-soluble hormones (primary messengers) initiate a change in the cell?
    Lipid-soluble hormones bind to intracellular receptors, forming a complex that directly affects gene expression by binding to DNA.
  • What is the role of the receptor-hormone complex in steroid hormone action?
    The receptor-hormone complex enters the nucleus and binds to specific DNA regions to influence gene expression.
  • Why do steroid hormones have a slower response time compared to amino acid-based hormones?
    Steroid hormones require time for gene expression processes like RNA transcription and protein synthesis, leading to slower physiological changes.
  • What is the primary difference between the action of steroid hormones and amino acid-based hormones?
    Steroid hormones directly affect gene expression by entering the cell, while amino acid-based hormones rely on second messenger systems.