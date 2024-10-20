Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action quiz Flashcards
Intracellular Receptors and Direct Gene Action quiz
Which of the following hormones has intracellular receptors: steroid hormones, amino acid-based hormones, or peptide hormones?
Steroid hormones have intracellular receptors because they are lipid-soluble and can pass through the cell membrane.What is the mechanism of action of lipid-soluble hormones?
Lipid-soluble hormones pass through the cell membrane, bind to intracellular receptors, and form a receptor-hormone complex that directly influences gene expression.How do lipid-soluble hormones carry out their actions at their target cells?
Lipid-soluble hormones enter the cell, bind to intracellular receptors, and the resulting complex binds to DNA to regulate gene expression.What is the mechanism of lipophilic hormones?
Lipophilic hormones pass through the cell membrane, bind to intracellular receptors, and the complex influences gene expression by binding to DNA.How does a steroid hormone exert its effect upon a cell?
A steroid hormone enters the cell, binds to an intracellular receptor, and the complex binds to DNA to regulate gene expression.Which of the following statements best describes steroid receptors: located on the cell surface, located inside the cell, or located in the bloodstream?
Steroid receptors are located inside the cell because steroid hormones are lipid-soluble and can pass through the cell membrane.How do lipid-soluble hormones (primary messengers) initiate a change in the cell?
Lipid-soluble hormones bind to intracellular receptors, forming a complex that directly affects gene expression by binding to DNA.What is the role of the receptor-hormone complex in steroid hormone action?
The receptor-hormone complex enters the nucleus and binds to specific DNA regions to influence gene expression.Why do steroid hormones have a slower response time compared to amino acid-based hormones?
Steroid hormones require time for gene expression processes like RNA transcription and protein synthesis, leading to slower physiological changes.What is the primary difference between the action of steroid hormones and amino acid-based hormones?
Steroid hormones directly affect gene expression by entering the cell, while amino acid-based hormones rely on second messenger systems.