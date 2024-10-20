Skip to main content
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Adaptive Immunity definitions
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A specialized defense mechanism targeting specific pathogens, evolving over time for improved response.
  • Cell-mediated Immunity
    Targets intracellular pathogens using T cells, crucial for combating infections within host cells.
  • Humoral Immunity
    Targets extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies, addressing threats outside host cells.
  • T Cells
    Lymphocytes involved in cell-mediated immunity, using TCRs to recognize specific antigens.
  • B Cells
    Lymphocytes involved in humoral immunity, using BCRs to recognize antigens and produce antibodies.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins secreted by plasma cells, binding to specific antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.
  • Primary Lymphoid Organs
    Sites where immature lymphocytes develop into naive forms, including the thymus and bone marrow.
  • Secondary Lymphoid Organs
    Sites where naive lymphocytes become activated, including lymph nodes, spleen, and tonsils.
  • Thymus
    Primary lymphoid organ where T cells fully develop, located above the heart.
  • Bone Marrow
    Primary lymphoid organ where B cells fully develop, also the initial production site for T cells.
  • Naive Lymphocytes
    Inactive T and B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • T Cell Receptors (TCRs)
    Membrane proteins on T cells that recognize specific antigens to initiate immune responses.
  • B Cell Receptors (BCRs)
    Membrane proteins on B cells that recognize specific antigens, resembling antibodies they release.
  • Memory Cells
    Long-lived cells that provide a rapid response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered antigen.
  • Antigen Presenting Cells
    Cells like dendritic cells that present antigens to T cells, crucial for their activation.