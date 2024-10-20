Introduction to Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Adaptive Immunity A specialized defense mechanism targeting specific pathogens, evolving over time for improved response.

Cell-mediated Immunity Targets intracellular pathogens using T cells, crucial for combating infections within host cells.

Humoral Immunity Targets extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies, addressing threats outside host cells.

T Cells Lymphocytes involved in cell-mediated immunity, using TCRs to recognize specific antigens.

B Cells Lymphocytes involved in humoral immunity, using BCRs to recognize antigens and produce antibodies.

Antibodies Proteins secreted by plasma cells, binding to specific antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.

Primary Lymphoid Organs Sites where immature lymphocytes develop into naive forms, including the thymus and bone marrow.

Secondary Lymphoid Organs Sites where naive lymphocytes become activated, including lymph nodes, spleen, and tonsils.

Thymus Primary lymphoid organ where T cells fully develop, located above the heart.

Bone Marrow Primary lymphoid organ where B cells fully develop, also the initial production site for T cells.

Naive Lymphocytes Inactive T and B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

T Cell Receptors (TCRs) Membrane proteins on T cells that recognize specific antigens to initiate immune responses.

B Cell Receptors (BCRs) Membrane proteins on B cells that recognize specific antigens, resembling antibodies they release.

Memory Cells Long-lived cells that provide a rapid response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered antigen.