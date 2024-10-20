Introduction to Adaptive Immunity definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity definitions
- Adaptive ImmunityA specialized defense mechanism targeting specific pathogens, evolving over time for improved response.
- Cell-mediated ImmunityTargets intracellular pathogens using T cells, crucial for combating infections within host cells.
- Humoral ImmunityTargets extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies, addressing threats outside host cells.
- T CellsLymphocytes involved in cell-mediated immunity, using TCRs to recognize specific antigens.
- B CellsLymphocytes involved in humoral immunity, using BCRs to recognize antigens and produce antibodies.
- AntibodiesProteins secreted by plasma cells, binding to specific antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction.
- Primary Lymphoid OrgansSites where immature lymphocytes develop into naive forms, including the thymus and bone marrow.
- Secondary Lymphoid OrgansSites where naive lymphocytes become activated, including lymph nodes, spleen, and tonsils.
- ThymusPrimary lymphoid organ where T cells fully develop, located above the heart.
- Bone MarrowPrimary lymphoid organ where B cells fully develop, also the initial production site for T cells.
- Naive LymphocytesInactive T and B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
- T Cell Receptors (TCRs)Membrane proteins on T cells that recognize specific antigens to initiate immune responses.
- B Cell Receptors (BCRs)Membrane proteins on B cells that recognize specific antigens, resembling antibodies they release.
- Memory CellsLong-lived cells that provide a rapid response upon re-exposure to a previously encountered antigen.
- Antigen Presenting CellsCells like dendritic cells that present antigens to T cells, crucial for their activation.