Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following does not occur during the lag period of the primary antibody response?
High levels of antibody production do not occur during the lag period of the primary antibody response.
Which of these cell types is not involved in cell-mediated immunity?
B cells are not involved in cell-mediated immunity; they are part of humoral immunity.
Which statement best describes an account of immunological memory?
Immunological memory allows the immune system to respond more rapidly and effectively to pathogens that have been encountered previously.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of adaptive immunity?
Immediate response is not a characteristic of adaptive immunity; it takes time to develop.
After clonal expansion, what occurs?
After clonal expansion, a large number of identical lymphocytes are produced, enhancing the immune response.
Antibody-mediated immunity involves the production of antibodies by which of the following cells?
Antibody-mediated immunity involves the production of antibodies by B cells.
Which of the following descriptions is not a characteristic of adaptive immunity?
Non-specific response is not a characteristic of adaptive immunity; it is specific to particular pathogens.
Which of the following are involved only in adaptive immunity?
T cells and B cells are involved only in adaptive immunity.
Which best describes active immunity?
Active immunity is the immunity that results from the production of antibodies by the immune system in response to the presence of an antigen.
Which cells are necessary for active immunity to occur?
B cells and T cells are necessary for active immunity to occur.
What Y-shaped proteins produced during adaptive immunity recognize specific antigens?
Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins that recognize specific antigens.
What is the cell that is responsible for a secondary cell-mediated immune response to an antigen?
Memory T cells are responsible for a secondary cell-mediated immune response to an antigen.
Which patient will develop active immunity? A patient who:
A patient who receives a vaccine or recovers from an infection will develop active immunity.
What occurs during a primary immune response?
During a primary immune response, the immune system is exposed to an antigen for the first time, leading to the activation and proliferation of lymphocytes.
Which of the following is an example of active immunity?
An example of active immunity is immunity developed after vaccination or recovery from an infection.
Which type of immunity mainly involves the action of B cells?
Humoral immunity mainly involves the action of B cells.
How are passive immunity and active immunity similar? How are they different?
Both passive and active immunity provide protection against pathogens. Passive immunity is acquired through the transfer of antibodies, while active immunity involves the body's own production of antibodies.
Which cell type is responsible for the cell-mediated immune response?
T cells are responsible for the cell-mediated immune response.
What is your adaptive immune system?
The adaptive immune system is a specialized defense mechanism that targets specific pathogens and has memory for faster responses upon re-exposure.
What type of immunity uses helper cells and killer cells to identify and destroy abnormal cells?
Cell-mediated immunity uses helper T cells and cytotoxic T cells to identify and destroy abnormal cells.
The adaptive immune response includes which two of the following?
The adaptive immune response includes cell-mediated immunity and humoral immunity.
Which of these is an example of active immunity?
An example of active immunity is immunity developed after vaccination or recovery from an infection.
Which of the following describe requirements for immunological memory to be sustained?
Immunological memory requires the presence of memory cells that can quickly respond to a previously encountered antigen.
What is an example of natural immunity acquired passively?
An example of natural immunity acquired passively is the transfer of antibodies from mother to child through breast milk.
Which type of immunity creates a memory against a particular pathogen?
Active immunity creates a memory against a particular pathogen.
Which of the following is not associated with killing by a cytotoxic T cell?
Antibody production is not associated with killing by a cytotoxic T cell; they directly kill infected cells.
Which of the following is a specific mechanism by which antibodies function in immunity?
Neutralization, where antibodies block the activity of pathogens, is a specific mechanism by which antibodies function in immunity.
Which of the following are the main mediators/initiators of type II hypersensitivity reactions?
Antibodies, particularly IgG and IgM, are the main mediators of type II hypersensitivity reactions.
Which of these best describes the role of cell-mediated immunity?
Cell-mediated immunity involves T cells targeting and destroying infected or abnormal cells.
What type of immunity occurs when a person receives antibodies from another source?
Passive immunity occurs when a person receives antibodies from another source.
Which of the following statements regarding the cell-mediated immune response is true?
The cell-mediated immune response involves T cells recognizing and responding to infected or abnormal cells.
What produces active immunity?
Active immunity is produced by the immune system's response to an antigen, either through natural infection or vaccination.
Which are two ways that a person can acquire active immunity?
A person can acquire active immunity through natural infection or vaccination.
Which of the following cells are involved in cell-mediated immunity?
T cells, including cytotoxic T cells and helper T cells, are involved in cell-mediated immunity.
Which one of the following would result in passive immunity?
Receiving an injection of antibodies would result in passive immunity.
Which of these is not a step in antibody-mediated immune defense?
Direct killing of infected cells is not a step in antibody-mediated immune defense; it is part of cell-mediated immunity.
Which of the following is an example of artificial active immunity?
An example of artificial active immunity is immunity developed after receiving a vaccine.
Which of the following are associated with adaptive or acquired immunity?
T cells, B cells, and antibodies are associated with adaptive or acquired immunity.
Which of the following is part of the adaptive immune response?
The production of antibodies by B cells is part of the adaptive immune response.
Which of the following is an example of artificially acquired passive immunity?
Receiving an injection of immunoglobulins is an example of artificially acquired passive immunity.