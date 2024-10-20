Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #3 Flashcards
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following types of immunity is achieved following administration of vaccines?
Artificial active immunity is achieved following the administration of vaccines.What are two differences between your innate immune system and your adaptive immune system?
The innate immune system provides immediate, non-specific defense, while the adaptive immune system provides delayed, specific defense with memory.Which of the following is part of the adaptive immune response?
The activation and proliferation of T and B cells are part of the adaptive immune response.Cell-mediated immunity serves which immune function?
Cell-mediated immunity serves to identify and destroy infected or abnormal cells through the action of T cells.Which of these immune cells produces antibodies that can bind antigens?
B cells produce antibodies that can bind antigens.Which of the following plays a major role in the cell-mediated immune response?
Cytotoxic T cells play a major role in the cell-mediated immune response.Which is an example of naturally acquired active immunity? (Select all that apply.)
Naturally acquired active immunity can occur through recovery from an infection or exposure to a pathogen in the environment.Which type of immunity is capable of remembering a past immune response?
Adaptive immunity is capable of remembering a past immune response.