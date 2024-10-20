Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #3 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #3
  • Which of the following types of immunity is achieved following administration of vaccines?
    Artificial active immunity is achieved following the administration of vaccines.
  • What are two differences between your innate immune system and your adaptive immune system?
    The innate immune system provides immediate, non-specific defense, while the adaptive immune system provides delayed, specific defense with memory.
  • Which of the following is part of the adaptive immune response?
    The activation and proliferation of T and B cells are part of the adaptive immune response.
  • Cell-mediated immunity serves which immune function?
    Cell-mediated immunity serves to identify and destroy infected or abnormal cells through the action of T cells.
  • Which of these immune cells produces antibodies that can bind antigens?
    B cells produce antibodies that can bind antigens.
  • Which of the following plays a major role in the cell-mediated immune response?
    Cytotoxic T cells play a major role in the cell-mediated immune response.
  • Which is an example of naturally acquired active immunity? (Select all that apply.)
    Naturally acquired active immunity can occur through recovery from an infection or exposure to a pathogen in the environment.
  • Which type of immunity is capable of remembering a past immune response?
    Adaptive immunity is capable of remembering a past immune response.