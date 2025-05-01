Skip to main content
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #4
  • Where do T cells and B cells fully develop, and what are these organs called?
    T cells fully develop in the thymus and B cells fully develop in the bone marrow; these are called primary lymphoid organs.
  • What is the role of memory cells in adaptive immunity?
    Memory cells are formed after an initial immune response and enable a faster and stronger response upon future encounters with the same pathogen.
  • What are the two main components of adaptive immunity and what type of pathogens do they target?
    The two main components are cell-mediated immunity, which targets intracellular pathogens using T cells, and humoral immunity, which targets extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies.
  • What is the difference between primary and secondary lymphoid organs?
    Primary lymphoid organs are where T and B cells fully develop (thymus and bone marrow), while secondary lymphoid organs (lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils) are where these cells become activated.
  • What is the role of T cell receptors (TCRs) and B cell receptors (BCRs) in adaptive immunity?
    TCRs on T cells and BCRs on B cells are membrane proteins that allow these cells to recognize specific antigens and generate an immune response.
  • How do naive T and B lymphocytes differ from activated lymphocytes?
    Naive T and B lymphocytes are fully developed but inactive because they have not yet encountered their specific antigen, while activated lymphocytes have encountered their antigen and can initiate immune responses.
  • What happens to T cells after they are produced in the bone marrow?
    T cells migrate from the bone marrow to the thymus, where they fully develop into naive T cells.
  • What are the two main types of T cells and what can they differentiate into after activation?
    The two main types are cytotoxic T cells and helper T cells; after activation, they can differentiate into effector cells or memory cells.
  • How do B cells contribute to humoral immunity after activation?
    Activated B cells can differentiate into plasma cells, which secrete antibodies, or into memory B cells for future immune responses.
