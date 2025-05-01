Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #4 Flashcards

Where do T cells and B cells fully develop, and what are these organs called?
T cells fully develop in the thymus and B cells fully develop in the bone marrow; these are called primary lymphoid organs.
What is the role of memory cells in adaptive immunity?
Memory cells are formed after an initial immune response and enable a faster and stronger response upon future encounters with the same pathogen.
What are the two main components of adaptive immunity and what type of pathogens do they target?
The two main components are cell-mediated immunity, which targets intracellular pathogens using T cells, and humoral immunity, which targets extracellular pathogens using B cells and antibodies.
What is the difference between primary and secondary lymphoid organs?
Primary lymphoid organs are where T and B cells fully develop (thymus and bone marrow), while secondary lymphoid organs (lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils) are where these cells become activated.
What is the role of T cell receptors (TCRs) and B cell receptors (BCRs) in adaptive immunity?
TCRs on T cells and BCRs on B cells are membrane proteins that allow these cells to recognize specific antigens and generate an immune response.
How do naive T and B lymphocytes differ from activated lymphocytes?
Naive T and B lymphocytes are fully developed but inactive because they have not yet encountered their specific antigen, while activated lymphocytes have encountered their antigen and can initiate immune responses.
What happens to T cells after they are produced in the bone marrow?
T cells migrate from the bone marrow to the thymus, where they fully develop into naive T cells.
What are the two main types of T cells and what can they differentiate into after activation?
The two main types are cytotoxic T cells and helper T cells; after activation, they can differentiate into effector cells or memory cells.
How do B cells contribute to humoral immunity after activation?
Activated B cells can differentiate into plasma cells, which secrete antibodies, or into memory B cells for future immune responses.
What is the function of memory cells in adaptive immunity?
Memory cells are formed after an initial immune response and enable a faster and stronger response upon future encounters with the same pathogen.