Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions definitions
1/15
  • Anatomical terms
    Greek and Latin words used to describe body parts and regions.
  • Femoral region
    The area of the thigh, associated with the femoral artery.
  • Muscles
    Tissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.
  • Bones
    Rigid organs that form part of the endoskeleton, providing structure and protection.
  • Blood vessels
    Tubular structures carrying blood through the tissues and organs.
  • Nerves
    Bundles of fibers transmitting impulses of sensation to the brain or spinal cord.
  • Head and neck
    Body regions that include the skull, face, and cervical area.
  • Trunk
    The central part of the body to which the head and limbs are attached.
  • Arms
    Upper limbs of the body, extending from the shoulder to the hand.
  • Legs
    Lower limbs of the body, extending from the hip to the foot.
  • Otic region
    The area of the ear, involved in hearing and balance.
  • Nasal region
    The area of the nose, involved in breathing and olfaction.
  • Thoracic region
    The part of the body between the neck and the abdomen, housing the heart and lungs.
  • Flashcards
    Study aids with questions on one side and answers on the other, used for memorization.
  • Memory tools
    Techniques or devices used to aid in the retention and recall of information.