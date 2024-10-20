Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions definitions
- Anatomical termsGreek and Latin words used to describe body parts and regions.
- Femoral regionThe area of the thigh, associated with the femoral artery.
- MusclesTissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.
- BonesRigid organs that form part of the endoskeleton, providing structure and protection.
- Blood vesselsTubular structures carrying blood through the tissues and organs.
- NervesBundles of fibers transmitting impulses of sensation to the brain or spinal cord.
- Head and neckBody regions that include the skull, face, and cervical area.
- TrunkThe central part of the body to which the head and limbs are attached.
- ArmsUpper limbs of the body, extending from the shoulder to the hand.
- LegsLower limbs of the body, extending from the hip to the foot.
- Otic regionThe area of the ear, involved in hearing and balance.
- Nasal regionThe area of the nose, involved in breathing and olfaction.
- Thoracic regionThe part of the body between the neck and the abdomen, housing the heart and lungs.
