Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions definitions Flashcards

Anatomical terms Greek and Latin words used to describe body parts and regions.

Femoral region The area of the thigh, associated with the femoral artery.

Muscles Tissues in the body that have the ability to contract and produce movement.

Bones Rigid organs that form part of the endoskeleton, providing structure and protection.

Blood vessels Tubular structures carrying blood through the tissues and organs.

Nerves Bundles of fibers transmitting impulses of sensation to the brain or spinal cord.

Head and neck Body regions that include the skull, face, and cervical area.

Trunk The central part of the body to which the head and limbs are attached.

Arms Upper limbs of the body, extending from the shoulder to the hand.

Legs Lower limbs of the body, extending from the hip to the foot.

Otic region The area of the ear, involved in hearing and balance.

Nasal region The area of the nose, involved in breathing and olfaction.

Thoracic region The part of the body between the neck and the abdomen, housing the heart and lungs.

