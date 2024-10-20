Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Where is the thymus located?
The thymus is located in the upper anterior part of the chest, behind the sternum and between the lungs.Which of the following is not a facial bone? A) Maxilla B) Mandible C) Temporal D) Zygomatic
C) TemporalWhich statement is untrue of the incisors? A) They are used for cutting food B) They are located at the front of the mouth C) They have a single root D) They are the largest teeth in the mouth
D) They are the largest teeth in the mouthWhich region contains the corpora quadrigemina?
The corpora quadrigemina is located in the midbrain region of the brain.What do sutures refer to in anatomy?
Sutures refer to the fibrous joints that connect the bones of the skull.The paranasal sinuses are located within which of the following bones? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Ethmoid D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhat divides the left and right side of the nasal cavity?
The nasal septum divides the left and right side of the nasal cavity.Which of the following is the heel bone? A) Talus B) Calcaneus C) Navicular D) Cuboid
B) CalcaneusWhich of the following is the dental formula of humans? A) 2-1-2-3 B) 2-1-1-3 C) 2-2-2-3 D) 1-1-2-3
A) 2-1-2-3Which of the following is the most distal feature of the humerus? A) Head B) Greater tubercle C) Medial epicondyle D) Olecranon fossa
C) Medial epicondyleThe larynx is also called which of the following? A) Voice box B) Windpipe C) Throat D) Esophagus
A) Voice boxThe body of an insect is divided into which three parts?
The body of an insect is divided into the head, thorax, and abdomen.Which groove in the brain separates the parietal lobe from the occipital lobe?
The parieto-occipital sulcus separates the parietal lobe from the occipital lobe.In a symphysis, what type of joint is formed?
In a symphysis, a cartilaginous joint is formed where bones are joined by fibrocartilage.Where is the perimetrium located?
The perimetrium is the outermost layer of the uterus.What is the main difference between the cephalothorax and abdomen in arthropods?
The cephalothorax is a fused head and thorax, while the abdomen is a separate segment.What is the large diamond-shaped muscle of the upper back?
The trapezius is the large diamond-shaped muscle of the upper back.The coronal suture is an example of what type of suture?
The coronal suture is an example of a fibrous joint.The crista galli is a projection from which bone?
The crista galli is a projection from the ethmoid bone.What are the main groups of tonsils in the body? Check all that apply. A) Palatine B) Pharyngeal C) Lingual D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveWhere is the vastus lateralis located?
The vastus lateralis is located in the lateral part of the thigh.Which of the following is not a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Sphenoid D) Mastoid
D) MastoidOn which section of an insect's body would you find legs and wings?
Legs and wings are found on the thorax of an insect's body.What do sutures refer to in anatomy?
Sutures refer to the fibrous joints that connect the bones of the skull.The acromion process is part of which bone?
The acromion process is part of the scapula.