Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Anatomical Terms for Body Regions quiz
  • Where is the thymus located?
    The thymus is located in the upper anterior part of the chest, behind the sternum and between the lungs.
  • Which of the following is not a facial bone? A) Maxilla B) Mandible C) Temporal D) Zygomatic
    C) Temporal
  • Which statement is untrue of the incisors? A) They are used for cutting food B) They are located at the front of the mouth C) They have a single root D) They are the largest teeth in the mouth
    D) They are the largest teeth in the mouth
  • Which region contains the corpora quadrigemina?
    The corpora quadrigemina is located in the midbrain region of the brain.
  • What do sutures refer to in anatomy?
    Sutures refer to the fibrous joints that connect the bones of the skull.
  • The paranasal sinuses are located within which of the following bones? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Ethmoid D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What divides the left and right side of the nasal cavity?
    The nasal septum divides the left and right side of the nasal cavity.
  • Which of the following is the heel bone? A) Talus B) Calcaneus C) Navicular D) Cuboid
    B) Calcaneus
  • Which of the following is the dental formula of humans? A) 2-1-2-3 B) 2-1-1-3 C) 2-2-2-3 D) 1-1-2-3
    A) 2-1-2-3
  • Which of the following is the most distal feature of the humerus? A) Head B) Greater tubercle C) Medial epicondyle D) Olecranon fossa
    C) Medial epicondyle
  • The larynx is also called which of the following? A) Voice box B) Windpipe C) Throat D) Esophagus
    A) Voice box
  • The body of an insect is divided into which three parts?
    The body of an insect is divided into the head, thorax, and abdomen.
  • Which groove in the brain separates the parietal lobe from the occipital lobe?
    The parieto-occipital sulcus separates the parietal lobe from the occipital lobe.
  • In a symphysis, what type of joint is formed?
    In a symphysis, a cartilaginous joint is formed where bones are joined by fibrocartilage.
  • Where is the perimetrium located?
    The perimetrium is the outermost layer of the uterus.
  • What is the main difference between the cephalothorax and abdomen in arthropods?
    The cephalothorax is a fused head and thorax, while the abdomen is a separate segment.
  • What is the large diamond-shaped muscle of the upper back?
    The trapezius is the large diamond-shaped muscle of the upper back.
  • The coronal suture is an example of what type of suture?
    The coronal suture is an example of a fibrous joint.
  • The crista galli is a projection from which bone?
    The crista galli is a projection from the ethmoid bone.
  • What are the main groups of tonsils in the body? Check all that apply. A) Palatine B) Pharyngeal C) Lingual D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • Where is the vastus lateralis located?
    The vastus lateralis is located in the lateral part of the thigh.
  • Which of the following is not a paranasal sinus? A) Frontal B) Maxillary C) Sphenoid D) Mastoid
    D) Mastoid
  • On which section of an insect's body would you find legs and wings?
    Legs and wings are found on the thorax of an insect's body.
  • The acromion process is part of which bone?
    The acromion process is part of the scapula.