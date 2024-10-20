Introduction to B Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

B lymphocytes Cells crucial for adaptive humoral immunity, targeting extracellular pathogens using antibodies.

Humoral immunity Part of the adaptive immune system targeting extracellular pathogens with B cells and antibodies.

Antibodies Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to antigens to neutralize or destroy pathogens.

Bone marrow Primary lymphoid organ where B cells develop and mature before migrating to secondary organs.

B cell receptors Membrane-embedded receptors on B cells that bind free-floating antigens, also known as BCRs.

Antigen A substance that is recognized by the immune system and can provoke an immune response.

MHC class II molecules Molecules on antigen-presenting cells that display processed antigens to helper T cells.

Helper T cells Cells that assist in activating B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC class II molecules.

Plasma cells Effector B cells that secrete large quantities of antibodies to combat immediate threats.

Memory B cells Long-lived cells that respond faster to future infections by remembering the antigen.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells, such as helper T cells, to activate immune responses.

Epitope Specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by an antibody or BCR.

Naive B cells Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

Clones Identical cells produced from a single B cell after activation and proliferation.