Introduction to B Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Introduction to B Lymphocytes definitions
  • B lymphocytes
    Cells crucial for adaptive humoral immunity, targeting extracellular pathogens using antibodies.
  • Humoral immunity
    Part of the adaptive immune system targeting extracellular pathogens with B cells and antibodies.
  • Antibodies
    Proteins secreted by plasma cells that bind to antigens to neutralize or destroy pathogens.
  • Bone marrow
    Primary lymphoid organ where B cells develop and mature before migrating to secondary organs.
  • B cell receptors
    Membrane-embedded receptors on B cells that bind free-floating antigens, also known as BCRs.
  • Antigen
    A substance that is recognized by the immune system and can provoke an immune response.
  • MHC class II molecules
    Molecules on antigen-presenting cells that display processed antigens to helper T cells.
  • Helper T cells
    Cells that assist in activating B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC class II molecules.
  • Plasma cells
    Effector B cells that secrete large quantities of antibodies to combat immediate threats.
  • Memory B cells
    Long-lived cells that respond faster to future infections by remembering the antigen.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by cells, such as helper T cells, to activate immune responses.
  • Epitope
    Specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by an antibody or BCR.
  • Naive B cells
    Inactive B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • Clones
    Identical cells produced from a single B cell after activation and proliferation.
  • Effector cells
    Activated cells that perform a specific immune function, such as plasma cells producing antibodies.