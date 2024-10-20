Introduction to B Lymphocytes quiz Flashcards

Plasma cells, which are differentiated B cells, produce antibodies.
Which cells produce antibodies?
Plasma cells, derived from B cells, produce antibodies.
Which part of the adaptive immune response involves B cells?
B cells are involved in the humoral immunity part of the adaptive immune response.
Which cell produces antibodies?
Plasma cells produce antibodies.
What specific cell type produces antibodies?
Plasma cells, a type of B cell, produce antibodies.
Which of the following are characteristics of B lymphocytes? A) Develop in the thymus B) Possess B cell receptors C) Produce antibodies D) Target intracellular pathogens
B lymphocytes possess B cell receptors and produce antibodies. They develop in the bone marrow and target extracellular pathogens.
Which of the following is not a characteristic of B cells? A) Develop in the bone marrow B) Produce antibodies C) Bind to free antigens D) Target intracellular pathogens
B cells do not target intracellular pathogens; they target extracellular pathogens.
Which of the following is not true of B lymphocytes? A) They mature in the bone marrow B) They produce antibodies C) They bind to free antigens D) They target intracellular pathogens
B lymphocytes do not target intracellular pathogens; they target extracellular pathogens.
What produces antibodies?
Antibodies are produced by plasma cells, which are differentiated B cells.
Which specific type of cell produces antibodies?
Plasma cells, a differentiated form of B cells, produce antibodies.
Which lymphocytes are responsible for antibody-mediated immunity?
B lymphocytes are responsible for antibody-mediated immunity.
Which of the following best describes the action of B cells? A) Destroy intracellular pathogens B) Produce antibodies C) Present antigens on MHC class I D) Activate cytotoxic T cells
B cells produce antibodies and present antigens on MHC class II molecules.
Which of these cells produce and secrete antibodies?
Plasma cells produce and secrete antibodies.
Which type of cell produces and secretes antibodies?
Plasma cells produce and secrete antibodies.
What type of cells secrete antibodies?
Plasma cells secrete antibodies.
Which of the following are correct statements about memory B cells? A) They produce antibodies immediately B) They respond faster in future infections C) They are short-lived D) They do not require activation by helper T cells
Memory B cells respond faster in future infections and are long-lived.
Which lymph cells produce antibodies?
Plasma cells, derived from B lymphocytes, produce antibodies.