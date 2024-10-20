Skip to main content
Introduction to B Lymphocytes quiz Flashcards

Introduction to B Lymphocytes quiz
  • Where do B lymphocytes mature?
    B lymphocytes mature in the bone marrow.
  • What cells produce antibodies?
    Plasma cells, which are differentiated B cells, produce antibodies.
  • Which cells produce antibodies?
    Plasma cells, derived from B cells, produce antibodies.
  • Which part of the adaptive immune response involves B cells?
    B cells are involved in the humoral immunity part of the adaptive immune response.
  • Which cell produces antibodies?
    Plasma cells produce antibodies.
  • What specific cell type produces antibodies?
    Plasma cells, a type of B cell, produce antibodies.
  • Which of the following are characteristics of B lymphocytes? A) Develop in the thymus B) Possess B cell receptors C) Produce antibodies D) Target intracellular pathogens
    B lymphocytes possess B cell receptors and produce antibodies. They develop in the bone marrow and target extracellular pathogens.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of B cells? A) Develop in the bone marrow B) Produce antibodies C) Bind to free antigens D) Target intracellular pathogens
    B cells do not target intracellular pathogens; they target extracellular pathogens.
  • Which of the following is not true of B lymphocytes? A) They mature in the bone marrow B) They produce antibodies C) They bind to free antigens D) They target intracellular pathogens
    B lymphocytes do not target intracellular pathogens; they target extracellular pathogens.
  • What produces antibodies?
    Antibodies are produced by plasma cells, which are differentiated B cells.
  • Which specific type of cell produces antibodies?
    Plasma cells, a differentiated form of B cells, produce antibodies.
  • Which lymphocytes are responsible for antibody-mediated immunity?
    B lymphocytes are responsible for antibody-mediated immunity.
  • Which of the following best describes the action of B cells? A) Destroy intracellular pathogens B) Produce antibodies C) Present antigens on MHC class I D) Activate cytotoxic T cells
    B cells produce antibodies and present antigens on MHC class II molecules.
  • Which of these cells produce and secrete antibodies?
    Plasma cells produce and secrete antibodies.
  • Which type of cell produces and secretes antibodies?
    Plasma cells produce and secrete antibodies.
  • What type of cells secrete antibodies?
    Plasma cells secrete antibodies.
  • Which of the following are correct statements about memory B cells? A) They produce antibodies immediately B) They respond faster in future infections C) They are short-lived D) They do not require activation by helper T cells
    Memory B cells respond faster in future infections and are long-lived.
  • Which lymph cells produce antibodies?
    Plasma cells, derived from B lymphocytes, produce antibodies.