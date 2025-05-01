Skip to main content
Introduction to B Lymphocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to B Lymphocytes quiz #1
  • What is the primary function of B lymphocytes (B cells) in the adaptive immune system?
    B lymphocytes are responsible for humoral immunity, targeting extracellular pathogens by producing antibodies through differentiated plasma cells.
  • Where do B cells develop, and what unique feature do their receptors have compared to T cell receptors?
    B cells develop in the bone marrow, and their B cell receptors (BCRs) can bind directly to free-floating antigens, unlike T cell receptors which only bind to antigens presented on MHC molecules.
  • Describe the process by which a naive B cell becomes activated and the possible outcomes after activation.
    A naive B cell encounters a free antigen, internalizes and presents it on MHC class II molecules, and is then activated by helper T cells. After activation, it can proliferate and differentiate into either memory B cells for faster future responses or plasma cells that secrete large amounts of antibodies.
  • How are B cell receptors (BCRs) structurally related to the antibodies produced by B cells?
    B cell receptors are membrane-bound versions of antibodies, sharing a similar Y-shaped structure and antigen-binding sites.
  • What roles do plasma cells and memory B cells play after B cell activation?
    Plasma cells are short-lived effector cells that secrete large quantities of antibodies to combat immediate threats, while memory B cells are long-lived and enable a faster, stronger response upon future exposure to the same antigen.
