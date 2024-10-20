Introduction to Biomolecules definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Biomolecules Organic molecules with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, essential to living organisms.

Carbohydrates A class of biomolecules represented by specific images, explored in detail in future lessons.

Proteins A primary class of biomolecules, with structure and function to be detailed in subsequent lessons.

Nucleic Acids Biomolecules including DNA and RNA, crucial for genetic information, to be compared in future lessons.

Lipids A class of biomolecules including fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, discussed in later lessons.

Monomers Basic building blocks of biomolecules, to be introduced in the next lesson video.

Polymers Large molecules composed of monomers, forming the structure of biomolecules.

DNA A type of nucleic acid, essential for genetic information, to be compared with RNA.

RNA A nucleic acid involved in protein synthesis, to be compared with DNA in future lessons.

Fats A type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be discussed in detail later.

Phospholipids Lipids forming cell membranes, part of the lipid class of biomolecules.

Steroids A type of lipid with a structure distinct from fats, part of the biomolecule class.

Waxes A type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be explored in future lessons.