Introduction to Biomolecules definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Biomolecules definitions
  • Biomolecules
    Organic molecules with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, essential to living organisms.
  • Carbohydrates
    A class of biomolecules represented by specific images, explored in detail in future lessons.
  • Proteins
    A primary class of biomolecules, with structure and function to be detailed in subsequent lessons.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Biomolecules including DNA and RNA, crucial for genetic information, to be compared in future lessons.
  • Lipids
    A class of biomolecules including fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, discussed in later lessons.
  • Monomers
    Basic building blocks of biomolecules, to be introduced in the next lesson video.
  • Polymers
    Large molecules composed of monomers, forming the structure of biomolecules.
  • DNA
    A type of nucleic acid, essential for genetic information, to be compared with RNA.
  • RNA
    A nucleic acid involved in protein synthesis, to be compared with DNA in future lessons.
  • Fats
    A type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be discussed in detail later.
  • Phospholipids
    Lipids forming cell membranes, part of the lipid class of biomolecules.
  • Steroids
    A type of lipid with a structure distinct from fats, part of the biomolecule class.
  • Waxes
    A type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be explored in future lessons.
