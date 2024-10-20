Introduction to Biomolecules definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Biomolecules definitions
- BiomoleculesOrganic molecules with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, essential to living organisms.
- CarbohydratesA class of biomolecules represented by specific images, explored in detail in future lessons.
- ProteinsA primary class of biomolecules, with structure and function to be detailed in subsequent lessons.
- Nucleic AcidsBiomolecules including DNA and RNA, crucial for genetic information, to be compared in future lessons.
- LipidsA class of biomolecules including fats, phospholipids, steroids, and waxes, discussed in later lessons.
- MonomersBasic building blocks of biomolecules, to be introduced in the next lesson video.
- PolymersLarge molecules composed of monomers, forming the structure of biomolecules.
- DNAA type of nucleic acid, essential for genetic information, to be compared with RNA.
- RNAA nucleic acid involved in protein synthesis, to be compared with DNA in future lessons.
- FatsA type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be discussed in detail later.
- PhospholipidsLipids forming cell membranes, part of the lipid class of biomolecules.
- SteroidsA type of lipid with a structure distinct from fats, part of the biomolecule class.
- WaxesA type of lipid, part of the biomolecule class, to be explored in future lessons.
- Lesson MapA visual guide organizing the sequence of topics in the biomolecules course.