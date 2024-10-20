Introduction to Biomolecules quiz Flashcards

The glycocalyx is a glycoprotein and glycolipid covering that surrounds the cell membranes of some bacteria, epithelia, and other cells.
Which of the following is a function of fiber? a) Provides energy b) Aids in digestion c) Builds muscle d) Stores fat
b) Aids in digestion
A hydrophobic amino acid R group (side group) would be found where in a properly folded protein?
In the interior of the protein, away from water.
Which lipoprotein transports dietary fat to the cells in your body?
Chylomicrons
What is one of the primary functions of carbohydrates in the body?
To provide energy.
Which of the following is not a function of fat in the human body? a) Energy storage b) Insulation c) Hormone production d) Oxygen transport
d) Oxygen transport
Which of the following are functions of vitamin C? a) Collagen synthesis b) Antioxidant c) Energy production d) Bone formation
a) Collagen synthesis, b) Antioxidant
Which is an example of a food group? a) Proteins b) Lipids c) Nucleic acids d) Carbohydrates
a) Proteins
Which of the following statements regarding lipoproteins is true? a) They are water-soluble b) They transport lipids in the blood c) They are a type of carbohydrate d) They are stored in the liver
b) They transport lipids in the blood
Which of the following is not a role of albumin? a) Maintaining osmotic pressure b) Transporting hormones c) Storing energy d) Binding drugs
c) Storing energy
Which of the following are functions of vitamins? a) Energy production b) Enzyme cofactor c) Structural component d) Hormone synthesis
b) Enzyme cofactor, d) Hormone synthesis
What is the storage form of fat in adipose tissue?
Triglycerides
Which statements about lipoproteins are correct? a) They are involved in lipid transport b) They are a type of protein c) They are stored in adipose tissue d) They are synthesized in the pancreas
a) They are involved in lipid transport
What is the primary function of vitamins?
To act as coenzymes and support various biochemical functions.
What is the function of elastin?
Elastin provides elasticity to tissues, allowing them to stretch and return to their original shape.
In what part of the egg is fat found?
In the yolk.
Which of the following vitamins can be synthesized by the human body? a) Vitamin A b) Vitamin D c) Vitamin C d) Vitamin E
b) Vitamin D
What is the main function of vitamins?
To support metabolic processes and act as coenzymes.
What are the characteristics of collagen and elastin?
Collagen provides structural support, while elastin allows tissues to stretch and return to shape.
What two groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?
An amino group and a carboxyl group.
Most of the fat in the body is stored in what form?
Triglycerides
Which of the following is a function of fat? a) Energy storage b) Muscle contraction c) DNA replication d) Oxygen transport
a) Energy storage
What is the function of minerals in the body?
Minerals are essential for various bodily functions, including bone formation, nerve function, and enzyme activity.
Which of the following does not describe a function of fat? a) Energy storage b) Insulation c) Hormone production d) Oxygen transport
d) Oxygen transport
Where is the first amino acid in a polypeptide chain located?
At the N-terminus of the polypeptide chain.
Which of the following statements about lipoproteins are true? a) They transport lipids b) They are a type of carbohydrate c) They are synthesized in the liver d) They are stored in adipose tissue
a) They transport lipids, c) They are synthesized in the liver
Which of the following statements about collagen is true? a) It is a carbohydrate b) It provides structural support c) It is a lipid d) It is a nucleic acid
b) It provides structural support
Which of the following statements about the lipoproteins given in the introduction are true? a) They are involved in lipid transport b) They are a type of protein c) They are stored in adipose tissue d) They are synthesized in the pancreas
a) They are involved in lipid transport, b) They are a type of protein
What are the subgroups within the protein foods group in the USDA eating patterns?
Meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, and soy products.
Which is one function of steroids?
Steroids function as hormones, such as cortisol and sex hormones.
Which of the following is not a function of fat? a) Energy storage b) Insulation c) Hormone production d) Oxygen transport
d) Oxygen transport
Where is glycogen typically stored?
In the liver and muscles.
What is the purpose of storage fat?
To provide energy reserves and insulation.
What is a function of cholesterol in animals?
Cholesterol is a component of cell membranes and a precursor for steroid hormones.
Cholesterol is an important component of which parts of the body?
Cell membranes and as a precursor for steroid hormones.