Introduction to Biomolecules quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Biomolecules quiz
  • What is the glycocalyx?
    The glycocalyx is a glycoprotein and glycolipid covering that surrounds the cell membranes of some bacteria, epithelia, and other cells.
  • Which of the following is a function of fiber? a) Provides energy b) Aids in digestion c) Builds muscle d) Stores fat
    b) Aids in digestion
  • A hydrophobic amino acid R group (side group) would be found where in a properly folded protein?
    In the interior of the protein, away from water.
  • Which lipoprotein transports dietary fat to the cells in your body?
    Chylomicrons
  • What is one of the primary functions of carbohydrates in the body?
    To provide energy.
  • Which of the following are functions of vitamin C? a) Collagen synthesis b) Antioxidant c) Energy production d) Bone formation
    a) Collagen synthesis, b) Antioxidant
  • Which is an example of a food group? a) Proteins b) Lipids c) Nucleic acids d) Carbohydrates
    a) Proteins
  • Which of the following statements regarding lipoproteins is true? a) They are water-soluble b) They transport lipids in the blood c) They are a type of carbohydrate d) They are stored in the liver
    b) They transport lipids in the blood
  • Which of the following are functions of vitamins? a) Energy production b) Enzyme cofactor c) Structural component d) Hormone synthesis
    b) Enzyme cofactor, d) Hormone synthesis
  • What is the storage form of fat in adipose tissue?
    Triglycerides
  • What is the primary function of vitamins?
    To act as coenzymes and support various biochemical functions.
  • What is the function of elastin?
    Elastin provides elasticity to tissues, allowing them to stretch and return to their original shape.
  • In what part of the egg is fat found?
    In the yolk.
  • Which of the following vitamins can be synthesized by the human body? a) Vitamin A b) Vitamin D c) Vitamin C d) Vitamin E
    b) Vitamin D
  • What are the characteristics of collagen and elastin?
    Collagen provides structural support, while elastin allows tissues to stretch and return to shape.
  • What two groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?
    An amino group and a carboxyl group.
  • Most of the fat in the body is stored in what form?
    Triglycerides
  • What is the function of minerals in the body?
    Minerals are essential for various bodily functions, including bone formation, nerve function, and enzyme activity.
  • Where is the first amino acid in a polypeptide chain located?
    At the N-terminus of the polypeptide chain.
  • Which of the following statements about lipoproteins are true? a) They transport lipids b) They are a type of carbohydrate c) They are synthesized in the liver d) They are stored in adipose tissue
    a) They transport lipids, c) They are synthesized in the liver
  • Which of the following statements about collagen is true? a) It is a carbohydrate b) It provides structural support c) It is a lipid d) It is a nucleic acid
    b) It provides structural support
  • Which of the following statements about the lipoproteins given in the introduction are true? a) They are involved in lipid transport b) They are a type of protein c) They are stored in adipose tissue d) They are synthesized in the pancreas
    a) They are involved in lipid transport, b) They are a type of protein
  • What are the subgroups within the protein foods group in the USDA eating patterns?
    Meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, and soy products.
  • Which is one function of steroids?
    Steroids function as hormones, such as cortisol and sex hormones.
  • Where is glycogen typically stored?
    In the liver and muscles.
  • What is the purpose of storage fat?
    To provide energy reserves and insulation.
  • What is a function of cholesterol in animals?
    Cholesterol is a component of cell membranes and a precursor for steroid hormones.
  • Cholesterol is an important component of which parts of the body?
    Cell membranes and as a precursor for steroid hormones.