Introduction to Biomolecules quiz #1 Flashcards

What are biomolecules and why are they essential to living organisms? Biomolecules are organic molecules with covalently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, and they are essential to living organisms because they form the fundamental components necessary for life.

What are the four primary classes of biomolecules? The four primary classes of biomolecules are carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.

How will the course approach the study of biomolecules according to the lesson map? The course will start with a general overview of biomolecules, then discuss monomers and polymers, and proceed to explore each class of biomolecules in detail: carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and finally lipids.

