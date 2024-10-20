Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions
- Blood VesselsTube-like structures forming a circulatory network to transport blood throughout the body.
- AvascularRegions or tissues lacking blood vessels, such as cartilages, tendons, and ligaments.
- VascularizedRegions of the body with a rich supply of blood vessels.
- Circulatory NetworkA system where blood vessels originate and end at the heart, forming a complete loop.
- DilationThe process of blood vessels enlarging their diameter.
- ConstrictionThe process of blood vessels narrowing their diameter.
- PulsationRhythmic dilation and constriction of blood vessels.
- ProliferationThe division of blood vessels to replace or repair damaged ones or form new vessels.
- AngiogenesisFormation of new blood vessels, occurring during fetal development and throughout life.
- VasculatureThe entire network of blood vessels in the body.
- ArteriesBlood vessels that carry blood away from the heart to the tissues.
- VeinsBlood vessels that carry blood from the tissues back to the heart.
- CapillariesSmall blood vessels where exchange of substances occurs between blood and tissues.
- AnastomosesMerging points of blood vessels, including arterial, venous, and arteriovenous types.
- Capillary BedsNetworks of capillaries functioning in the exchange of substances between blood and tissues.