Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions

Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions
  • Blood Vessels
    Tube-like structures forming a circulatory network to transport blood throughout the body.
  • Avascular
    Regions or tissues lacking blood vessels, such as cartilages, tendons, and ligaments.
  • Vascularized
    Regions of the body with a rich supply of blood vessels.
  • Circulatory Network
    A system where blood vessels originate and end at the heart, forming a complete loop.
  • Dilation
    The process of blood vessels enlarging their diameter.
  • Constriction
    The process of blood vessels narrowing their diameter.
  • Pulsation
    Rhythmic dilation and constriction of blood vessels.
  • Proliferation
    The division of blood vessels to replace or repair damaged ones or form new vessels.
  • Angiogenesis
    Formation of new blood vessels, occurring during fetal development and throughout life.
  • Vasculature
    The entire network of blood vessels in the body.
  • Arteries
    Blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart to the tissues.
  • Veins
    Blood vessels that carry blood from the tissues back to the heart.
  • Capillaries
    Small blood vessels where exchange of substances occurs between blood and tissues.
  • Anastomoses
    Merging points of blood vessels, including arterial, venous, and arteriovenous types.
  • Capillary Beds
    Networks of capillaries functioning in the exchange of substances between blood and tissues.