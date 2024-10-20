Introduction to Blood Vessels definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Blood Vessels Tube-like structures forming a circulatory network to transport blood throughout the body.

Avascular Regions or tissues lacking blood vessels, such as cartilages, tendons, and ligaments.

Vascularized Regions of the body with a rich supply of blood vessels.

Circulatory Network A system where blood vessels originate and end at the heart, forming a complete loop.

Dilation The process of blood vessels enlarging their diameter.

Constriction The process of blood vessels narrowing their diameter.

Pulsation Rhythmic dilation and constriction of blood vessels.

Proliferation The division of blood vessels to replace or repair damaged ones or form new vessels.

Angiogenesis Formation of new blood vessels, occurring during fetal development and throughout life.

Vasculature The entire network of blood vessels in the body.

Arteries Blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart to the tissues.

Veins Blood vessels that carry blood from the tissues back to the heart.

Capillaries Small blood vessels where exchange of substances occurs between blood and tissues.

Anastomoses Merging points of blood vessels, including arterial, venous, and arteriovenous types.