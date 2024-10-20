Skip to main content
Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #1
  • Which artery branches into the common hepatic artery?
    The celiac trunk branches into the common hepatic artery.
  • What complication is the nurse aware of that is associated with deep venous thrombosis?
    Pulmonary embolism is a complication associated with deep venous thrombosis.
  • Which vessels allow for oxygen movement into the tissues?
    Capillaries allow for oxygen movement into the tissues.
  • Which blood vessel carries blood into a glomerulus?
    The afferent arteriole carries blood into a glomerulus.
  • Which vessels serve as the blood reservoirs of the body?
    Veins serve as the blood reservoirs of the body.
  • Which of the following is not a mechanism that assists venous return? A) Skeletal muscle pump B) Respiratory pump C) Venous valves D) High blood pressure
    D) High blood pressure
  • Which of the following is not true regarding fenestrated capillaries? A) They have pores B) They are found in the kidneys C) They are impermeable to large molecules D) They allow for rapid exchange
    C) They are impermeable to large molecules
  • Which of the following have venous valves? A) Arteries B) Capillaries C) Veins D) Arterioles
    C) Veins
  • Which blood vessels carry blood away from the heart?
    Arteries carry blood away from the heart.
  • Which of the following describes why the body might need to increase vessel length? A) To increase blood pressure B) To accommodate growth C) To decrease resistance D) To reduce blood flow
    B) To accommodate growth
  • Which artery supplies blood to the thigh?
    The femoral artery supplies blood to the thigh.
  • Which of the following statements about human blood vessels is correct? A) Arteries carry blood to the heart B) Veins carry blood away from the heart C) Capillaries connect arteries and veins D) All blood vessels have valves
    C) Capillaries connect arteries and veins
  • Which of the following best describes vascular tissue?
    Vascular tissue is composed of blood vessels that transport blood throughout the body.
  • Where in your body can you find blood vessels? Choose the best answer.
    Blood vessels are found throughout the entire body, except in avascular areas like cartilage.
  • Which of the following is not a function of the blood vessels of the dermis? A) Thermoregulation B) Nutrient delivery C) Waste removal D) Hormone production
    D) Hormone production
  • Which of the following is true of blood vessel length? A) It is constant throughout life B) It increases with body growth C) It decreases with age D) It is the same in all individuals
    B) It increases with body growth
  • The external jugular vein drains directly into what vessel?
    The external jugular vein drains into the subclavian vein.
  • What is the correct order of vessels as blood flows through the liver?
    Hepatic artery/portal vein → liver sinusoids → central vein → hepatic vein
  • Which statement accurately describes blood vessels?
    Blood vessels form a circulatory network that transports blood throughout the body.
  • How can the blood vessels alter the temperature of the body?
    Blood vessels can dilate or constrict to release or conserve heat, respectively.
  • Which of the following is true about arterial bleeding? A) It is slow and steady B) It is bright red and spurts C) It is dark red and oozes D) It is easily controlled
    B) It is bright red and spurts
  • Which of the following vessels delivers oxygen-poor blood to the lungs?
    The pulmonary arteries deliver oxygen-poor blood to the lungs.
  • How do veins return blood to the heart? Select all that apply. A) Skeletal muscle pump B) Respiratory pump C) Gravity D) Venous valves
    A) Skeletal muscle pump, B) Respiratory pump, D) Venous valves
  • Which blood vessel delivers oxygenated blood to the liver?
    The hepatic artery delivers oxygenated blood to the liver.
  • Which of the following veins does not drain directly into the inferior vena cava? A) Renal vein B) Hepatic vein C) Jugular vein D) Common iliac vein
    C) Jugular vein
  • Which of the following veins drain into the inferior vena cava?
    The renal vein, hepatic vein, and common iliac vein drain into the inferior vena cava.
  • Do these vessels carry oxygenated blood or deoxygenated blood? A) Pulmonary veins B) Pulmonary arteries
    A) Pulmonary veins carry oxygenated blood, B) Pulmonary arteries carry deoxygenated blood
  • What cells make up the visceral capillaries of the glomerulus?
    Endothelial cells make up the visceral capillaries of the glomerulus.
  • Which circuit contains the aorta and vena cava?
    The systemic circuit contains the aorta and vena cava.
  • Which small blood vessels distribute blood throughout the body?
    Capillaries distribute blood throughout the body.
  • Which blood vessel of the pulmonary circuit will carry deoxygenated blood?
    The pulmonary arteries carry deoxygenated blood in the pulmonary circuit.