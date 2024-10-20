Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #1 Flashcards

Which artery branches into the common hepatic artery?
The celiac trunk branches into the common hepatic artery.
What complication is the nurse aware of that is associated with deep venous thrombosis?
Pulmonary embolism is a complication associated with deep venous thrombosis.
Which vessels allow for oxygen movement into the tissues?
Capillaries allow for oxygen movement into the tissues.
Which blood vessel carries blood into a glomerulus?
The afferent arteriole carries blood into a glomerulus.
Which vessels serve as the blood reservoirs of the body?
Veins serve as the blood reservoirs of the body.
Which of the following is not a mechanism that assists venous return? A) Skeletal muscle pump B) Respiratory pump C) Venous valves D) High blood pressure
D) High blood pressure
Which of the following is not true regarding fenestrated capillaries? A) They have pores B) They are found in the kidneys C) They are impermeable to large molecules D) They allow for rapid exchange
C) They are impermeable to large molecules
Which of the following have venous valves? A) Arteries B) Capillaries C) Veins D) Arterioles
C) Veins
Which blood vessels carry blood away from the heart?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart.
Which of the following describes why the body might need to increase vessel length? A) To increase blood pressure B) To accommodate growth C) To decrease resistance D) To reduce blood flow
B) To accommodate growth
Which artery supplies blood to the thigh?
The femoral artery supplies blood to the thigh.
Which of the following statements about human blood vessels is correct? A) Arteries carry blood to the heart B) Veins carry blood away from the heart C) Capillaries connect arteries and veins D) All blood vessels have valves
C) Capillaries connect arteries and veins
Which of the following best describes vascular tissue?
Vascular tissue is composed of blood vessels that transport blood throughout the body.
Where in your body can you find blood vessels? Choose the best answer.
Blood vessels are found throughout the entire body, except in avascular areas like cartilage.
Which of the following is not a function of the blood vessels of the dermis? A) Thermoregulation B) Nutrient delivery C) Waste removal D) Hormone production
D) Hormone production
Which of the following is true of blood vessel length? A) It is constant throughout life B) It increases with body growth C) It decreases with age D) It is the same in all individuals
B) It increases with body growth
The external jugular vein drains directly into what vessel?
The external jugular vein drains into the subclavian vein.
What is the correct order of vessels as blood flows through the liver?