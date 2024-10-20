Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #2
Which vessels return oxygen-rich blood to the left atrium of the heart?
The pulmonary veins return oxygen-rich blood to the left atrium of the heart.What prevents the backflow of blood in veins?
Venous valves prevent the backflow of blood in veins.Which blood vessel carries blood away from the heart?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart.What blood vessels carry blood away from the heart?
Arteries carry blood away from the heart.Which statement is true regarding the arterial system?
The arterial system carries oxygenated blood away from the heart, except for the pulmonary arteries.What vessels empty into the left atrium?
The pulmonary veins empty into the left atrium.