Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #2 Flashcards

Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #2
  • Which vessels return oxygen-rich blood to the left atrium of the heart?
    The pulmonary veins return oxygen-rich blood to the left atrium of the heart.
  • What prevents the backflow of blood in veins?
    Venous valves prevent the backflow of blood in veins.
  • Which blood vessel carries blood away from the heart?
    Arteries carry blood away from the heart.
  • Which statement is true regarding the arterial system?
    The arterial system carries oxygenated blood away from the heart, except for the pulmonary arteries.
