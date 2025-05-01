Introduction to Blood Vessels quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Which areas of the body are considered avascular, and what does avascular mean? Avascular areas, such as cartilages, tendons, and ligaments, lack blood vessels.

How do blood vessels form a circulatory network in the body? Blood vessels originate and end at the heart, branching throughout the body and returning blood to the heart.

How are blood vessels similar to and different from household pipes? Like pipes, blood vessels transport fluids, but unlike rigid pipes, blood vessels can dilate, constrict, pulsate, and proliferate.

What is angiogenesis and when does it occur? Angiogenesis is the formation of new blood vessels, occurring during fetal development and throughout life.

How does the total length of blood vessels in an adult compare to the circumference of the Earth? The total length of blood vessels in an adult could wrap around the Earth about 2.5 times.

Why is it important for avascular tissues to be near vascularized regions? Avascular tissues rely on nearby vascularized regions to receive nutrients and oxygen by diffusion.