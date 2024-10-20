Introduction To Blood quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following is not a function of blood? a. Transporting oxygen b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
c. Producing hormonesWhat percentage of blood is made up of plasma? a. 55% b. 40% c. 10% d. 5%
c. Skeletal systemWhat are the four components of blood?
d. Hormone productionA client's blood glucose level is 45 mg/dL. The nurse should be alert for which signs and symptoms?
The nurse should be alert for signs and symptoms of hypoglycemia, such as confusion, dizziness, sweating, and weakness.What are the formed elements?
HematopoiesisWhich of the following helps return blood to the heart? a. Arteries b. Capillaries c. Veins d. Lymphatic vessels
c. VeinsWhich of these makes up the greatest portion of whole blood by volume? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
c. PlasmaWhat are the three primary types of plasma proteins?
The three primary types of plasma proteins are albumin, globulins, and fibrinogen.In the countercurrent exchange system, blood flows how?
In the countercurrent exchange system, blood flows in opposite directions in adjacent vessels to maximize the exchange of substances.What is hematopoiesis and where does it take place in the bones?
Hematopoiesis is the production of blood cells, and it takes place in the red bone marrow.Which statements are true about neutrophils?
Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that are the first responders to infection and are involved in the innate immune response.What percentage of the blood is composed of plasma?
a. HeartPlasma makes up what percentage of the blood?
Red blood cells, platelets, and some types of white blood cells arise from myeloid stem cells.What are the functions of blood?
The functions of blood include transport of gases, nutrients, and waste; regulation of body temperature and pH; and protection against blood loss and infection.What is the function of blood?
When a blood vessel is broken, the process of blood clotting occurs to prevent blood loss.Which of the following is not a function of the blood? a. Transporting nutrients b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
The nurse's first action is to verify the client's identity and blood type to ensure compatibility.Which of the following makes up approximately 55% of blood by volume? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
The term for the destruction of worn-out red blood cells is hemolysis.Which of the following are formed elements of blood? a. Plasma b. Red blood cells c. White blood cells d. Platelets
b. Red blood cells, c. White blood cells, d. PlateletsAn individual with B antigens on their RBCs has which blood type?
Plasma makes up 55 percent of the blood volume.In which of the following does blood cell production occur? a. Liver b. Spleen c. Red bone marrow d. Lymph nodes
The functions of the blood include transport of gases, nutrients, and waste; regulation of body temperature and pH; and protection against blood loss and infection.What does a hematocrit measure?
A hematocrit measures the percentage of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.Which type of blood cells help fight infection?
White blood cells (leukocytes) help fight infection.What are the disadvantages of using artificial blood?
Disadvantages of using artificial blood include limited oxygen-carrying capacity and potential for adverse reactions.What percentage of blood is plasma?
Blood performs regulatory functions such as maintaining body temperature, pH balance, and fluid volume.What are the formed elements of blood?
Vascular spasm is the immediate constriction of a blood vessel to reduce blood flow and limit blood loss after an injury.The functions of blood include which of the following? a. Transport b. Regulation c. Protection d. All of the above
d. All of the above