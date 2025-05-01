Introduction To Blood quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How many pints is 7 vials of blood? If each vial is 10 mL, 7 vials is 70 mL, which is about 0.15 pints (1 pint = 473 mL).

How many ounces in a pint of blood? There are 16 ounces in a pint of blood.

How much is 10 cc of blood? 10 cc of blood is equal to 10 mL.

How much is a cc of blood? A cc (cubic centimeter) of blood is equal to 1 mL.

What forms the majority of blood? Plasma forms the majority of blood, about 55% of total blood volume.

What is the average temperature of blood? The average temperature of blood is about 38°C (100.4°F).