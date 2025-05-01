Introduction To Blood quiz #10 Flashcards
How many pints is 7 vials of blood? If each vial is 10 mL, 7 vials is 70 mL, which is about 0.15 pints (1 pint = 473 mL). How many ounces in a pint of blood? There are 16 ounces in a pint of blood. How much is 10 cc of blood? 10 cc of blood is equal to 10 mL. How much is a cc of blood? A cc (cubic centimeter) of blood is equal to 1 mL. What forms the majority of blood? Plasma forms the majority of blood, about 55% of total blood volume. What is the average temperature of blood? The average temperature of blood is about 38°C (100.4°F). What is the term that means formation of blood? The term for formation of blood is hematopoiesis. Which component of blood contains antibodies? Plasma contains antibodies, specifically in the globulin protein fraction. How does the color of blood vary with its oxygen content? Blood appears bright red when it has a high oxygen content and darker red when it has a lower oxygen content. This variation is due to the amount of oxygen bound to hemoglobin in red blood cells. What process is used to separate the components of blood in a laboratory setting? A centrifuge is used to spin blood samples at high speeds, separating the components based on their densities. This allows the erythrocytes, buffy coat, and plasma to be visually distinguished in the sample.
