Introduction To Blood quiz #2 Flashcards

Some functions of blood include transporting oxygen and nutrients, regulating body temperature and pH, and protecting against infection.
Which of the following is not a formed element in whole blood? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
c. Plasma
Which of the following statements about blood circulation in the body is true? a. Arteries carry blood away from the heart b. Veins carry blood to the heart c. Capillaries are sites of exchange d. All of the above
d. All of the above
Where does hematopoiesis occur?
Hematopoiesis occurs in the red bone marrow.
Which carries blood from the liver to the inferior vena cava?
The hepatic veins carry blood from the liver to the inferior vena cava.
Which of the following is not important in preventing backflow of blood? a. Valves in veins b. Heart valves c. Arterial walls d. Skeletal muscle contractions
c. Arterial walls
What is the liquid part of blood called?
The liquid part of blood is called plasma.
Which of the following statements about blood is false? a. Blood is a liquid connective tissue b. Blood is slightly acidic c. Blood transports oxygen d. Blood regulates body temperature
b. Blood is slightly acidic
Which of these make up the vascular tissue? a. Blood b. Lymph c. Bone d. Muscle
a. Blood, b. Lymph
Which are gates that regulate the flow of blood in one direction?
Valves are gates that regulate the flow of blood in one direction.
Where would oxygen-poor blood be found?
Oxygen-poor blood would be found in the veins and the right side of the heart.
What is diapedesis? What type of blood cells use this process?
Diapedesis is the process by which white blood cells move through the walls of blood vessels to reach tissues.
What are the functions of red blood cells? White blood cells?
Red blood cells transport oxygen and carbon dioxide, while white blood cells are involved in immune response and fighting infections.
The nurse should monitor the client for which common side effects of erythromycin therapy?
Common side effects of erythromycin therapy include gastrointestinal upset, nausea, and diarrhea.
What does hematocrit measure?
Hematocrit measures the percentage of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.
Which is not a function of blood? a. Transporting nutrients b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
c. Producing hormones
What are the most abundant plasma proteins that also establish the osmotic pressure of the plasma?
Albumins are the most abundant plasma proteins that establish the osmotic pressure of the plasma.
What percentage of blood is made up of plasma? a. 55% b. 40% c. 10% d. 5%
a. 55%
Which of the following plasma proteins is not produced by the liver? a. Albumin b. Globulins c. Fibrinogen d. Immunoglobulins
d. Immunoglobulins
Red blood cell production is dependent on which of the following substances? a. Vitamin C b. Iron c. Calcium d. Potassium
b. Iron
Which of the following body systems functions to produce blood cells? a. Nervous system b. Endocrine system c. Skeletal system d. Muscular system
c. Skeletal system
Where does hematopoiesis occur to produce new red blood cells?
Hematopoiesis occurs in the red bone marrow to produce new red blood cells.
Which of the following would experience increased blood flow during exercise? a. Brain b. Skin c. Digestive organs d. Kidneys
b. Skin
What are the components of plasma?
The components of plasma include water, electrolytes, proteins (such as albumin, globulins, and fibrinogen), nutrients, hormones, and waste products.
Which blood component primarily contributes to plasma osmotic pressure?
Albumin primarily contributes to plasma osmotic pressure.
Which of the following is an essential characteristic of the blood-brain barrier? a. High permeability b. Tight junctions c. Large pores d. Rapid transport
b. Tight junctions
What role does blood play before cellular respiration can occur?
Blood transports oxygen to cells, which is necessary for cellular respiration to occur.
Type AB blood has which of the following characteristics? a. A antigens b. B antigens c. No antibodies d. All of the above
d. All of the above
A client asks what neutropenia is. Which is the nurse’s best response?
Neutropenia is a condition characterized by a low number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, which increases the risk of infection.
How is prothrombin activator formed?
Prothrombin activator is formed through the activation of clotting factors in the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways of the coagulation cascade.
What are the formed elements in blood?
The formed elements in blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and thrombocytes (platelets).
Where are most plasma proteins produced?
Most plasma proteins are produced in the liver.
Which vitamin is important for blood coagulation and blood clotting?
Vitamin K is important for blood coagulation and blood clotting.
What percentage of plasma is water?
Plasma is approximately 90% water.
The adhesion of a leukocyte to the wall of a blood vessel is called what?
The adhesion of a leukocyte to the wall of a blood vessel is called margination.
Where is the greatest volume of blood found in the body?
The greatest volume of blood is found in the veins.
What is the process of blood cell production called?
The process of blood cell production is called hematopoiesis.
What organ serves as the control center for the regulation of erythropoiesis?
The kidneys serve as the control center for the regulation of erythropoiesis.
What organ receives blood from the hepatic portal vein?
The liver receives blood from the hepatic portal vein.
What are Korotkoff sounds?
Korotkoff sounds are the sounds heard while measuring blood pressure with a stethoscope and sphygmomanometer.