Introduction To Blood quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following describes myeloid tissue? a. Produces lymphocytes b. Found in the liver c. Produces red blood cells d. Found in the brain
c. Produces red blood cells
What is the first procoagulant that the extrinsic and intrinsic pathways have in common?
The first procoagulant that the extrinsic and intrinsic pathways have in common is Factor X.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of blood flow in birds and mammals? a. Heart -> Lungs -> Body b. Lungs -> Heart -> Body c. Body -> Heart -> Lungs d. Heart -> Body -> Lungs
a. Heart -> Lungs -> Body
Which of the following statements about the circulatory system is false? a. Arteries carry blood away from the heart b. Veins carry blood to the heart c. Capillaries are sites of exchange d. The heart pumps blood only to the lungs
d. The heart pumps blood only to the lungs
What percentage of the blood is liquid plasma?
Approximately 55% of the blood is liquid plasma.
Which of the following is a formed element of blood? a. Plasma b. Red blood cells c. Water d. Electrolytes
b. Red blood cells
Which of the following carry oxygen-poor blood? a. Arteries b. Veins c. Capillaries d. Lymphatic vessels
b. Veins
When testing for blood, what is typically measured?
When testing for blood, components such as red blood cell count, white blood cell count, hemoglobin levels, and hematocrit are typically measured.
What are the three most abundant plasma proteins and their functions?
The three most abundant plasma proteins are albumin (maintains osmotic pressure), globulins (immune function), and fibrinogen (blood clotting).
Which of the following components make up blood? a. Plasma b. Red blood cells c. White blood cells d. All of the above
d. All of the above
What are two terms associated with myeloid tissue?
Two terms associated with myeloid tissue are red bone marrow and hematopoiesis.
When assessing a client with anemia, what should be evaluated?
When assessing a client with anemia, hemoglobin levels, hematocrit, and red blood cell count should be evaluated.
What begins the intrinsic pathway of coagulation?
The intrinsic pathway of coagulation begins with the activation of Factor XII.
Which serum biomarker is highly specific for myocardial tissue?
Troponin is a serum biomarker highly specific for myocardial tissue.
Which type of stem cells give rise to red blood cells and platelets?
Myeloid stem cells give rise to red blood cells and platelets.
Which of the following is true regarding the extrinsic pathway of blood clotting? a. It is slower than the intrinsic pathway b. It is initiated by tissue factor c. It does not require calcium d. It involves Factor XII
b. It is initiated by tissue factor
What are the most common cells in the blood?
The most common cells in the blood are red blood cells (erythrocytes).
Which component of blood helps fight infection?
White blood cells (leukocytes) help fight infection.
Which of the following is the correct order of blood flow in the pulmonary circuit? a. Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium b. Left atrium -> Left ventricle -> Lungs -> Right atrium c. Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium -> Left ventricle d. Lungs -> Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Left atrium
a. Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium
The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is most permeable to which of the following? a. Large proteins b. Small ions c. Lipid-soluble substances d. Glucose
c. Lipid-soluble substances
The central venous pressure (CVP) reading in hypovolemic shock is typically which of the following? a. Increased b. Decreased c. Unchanged d. Variable
b. Decreased
What component of blood helps fight disease?
White blood cells (leukocytes) help fight disease.
Plasma makes up about what percentage of blood volume?
Plasma makes up about 55% of blood volume.
Which of the following blood cells fights infections? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Platelets d. Plasma cells
b. White blood cells
Which of the following best describes the role of the blood-brain barrier? a. Allows all substances to pass b. Protects the brain from harmful substances c. Increases blood flow to the brain d. Regulates body temperature
b. Protects the brain from harmful substances
What is a function of blood?
A function of blood is to transport oxygen and nutrients to cells and remove waste products.
Nutrient-rich blood from the intestine is carried to the liver via which vessel?
Nutrient-rich blood from the intestine is carried to the liver via the hepatic portal vein.
Which of the following is not one of the functions of blood? a. Transporting oxygen b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
c. Producing hormones
Which of the following is not one of the formed elements of blood? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
c. Plasma
What type of formed element is most abundant?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are the most abundant formed element.
What plasma protein is most important for the blood's colloid osmotic pressure?
Albumin is the plasma protein most important for the blood's colloid osmotic pressure.
Plasma makes up approximately what percentage of whole blood in a healthy person?
Plasma makes up approximately 55% of whole blood in a healthy person.
What are formed elements?
Formed elements are the cellular components of blood, including red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
Which of the following vitamins is needed for the formation of clotting factors?
Vitamin K is needed for the formation of clotting factors.
Which of the following is not a plasma protein? a. Albumin b. Globulin c. Fibrinogen d. Hemoglobin
d. Hemoglobin
Which of the following is true regarding the blood-testis barrier? a. It allows all substances to pass b. It protects sperm from immune attack c. It increases blood flow to the testes d. It regulates body temperature
b. It protects sperm from immune attack
What makes up the formed elements of blood?
The formed elements of blood are made up of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
Which of the following statements about blood is true? a. Blood is a liquid connective tissue b. Blood is slightly acidic c. Blood does not transport oxygen d. Blood does not regulate body temperature
a. Blood is a liquid connective tissue
What are the three formed elements in the blood?
The three formed elements in the blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and thrombocytes (platelets).