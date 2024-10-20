Introduction To Blood quiz #4 Flashcards

Which of the following are formed elements of the blood? a. Plasma b. Red blood cells c. White blood cells d. Platelets
b. Red blood cells, c. White blood cells, d. Platelets
What component of blood typically makes up about 45% of blood volume?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) typically make up about 45% of blood volume.
Which of the following is false with regard to the blood-brain barrier? a. It is highly selective b. It allows large proteins to pass c. It protects the brain from toxins d. It consists of tight junctions
b. It allows large proteins to pass
Which type of stem cell gives rise to red and white blood cells?
Myeloid stem cells give rise to red and white blood cells.
Where does hematopoiesis/blood cell formation occur?
Hematopoiesis/blood cell formation occurs in the red bone marrow.
What are the main components of the circulatory system?
The main components of the circulatory system are the heart, blood, and blood vessels.
Which of the following statements regarding the clotting of blood is correct? a. It involves only platelets b. It is a rapid process c. It requires clotting factors d. It does not involve fibrin
c. It requires clotting factors
Which of the following is a step within the common pathway of blood clotting? a. Activation of Factor X b. Activation of Factor XII c. Activation of Factor VII d. Activation of Factor IX
a. Activation of Factor X
What does blood plasma contain that blood serum does not?
Blood plasma contains fibrinogen, which blood serum does not.
If you have type AB blood, what antigens and antibodies are present?
If you have type AB blood, you have A and B antigens on your red blood cells and no antibodies in your plasma.
Which produces red and white blood cells and platelets?
Red bone marrow produces red and white blood cells and platelets.
How many clotting factors are required for blood to clot correctly?
There are 13 clotting factors required for blood to clot correctly.
What is the key difference between donor cells and recipient cells in blood transfusion?
The key difference is the presence of antigens on donor cells and antibodies in recipient plasma, which must be compatible to avoid reactions.
What percentage of blood plasma is water?
Blood plasma is approximately 90% water.
What is hematocrit a measure of?
Hematocrit is a measure of the percentage of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.
If a red blood cell has no antigens on its surface, what blood type is it?
If a red blood cell has no antigens on its surface, it is blood type O.
Which blood component destroys pathogens and removes waste from cells?
White blood cells (leukocytes) destroy pathogens and remove waste from cells.
Which components of blood are produced by red bone marrow?
Red bone marrow produces red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
Does the blood in the arteries or veins contain more oxygen? Explain why.
Blood in the arteries contains more oxygen because it has been oxygenated in the lungs and is being transported to the body's tissues.
What percentage of the blood is plasma?
Approximately 55% of the blood is plasma.
What initiates the extrinsic mechanism of coagulation?
The extrinsic mechanism of coagulation is initiated by tissue factor (Factor III) released from damaged tissues.
The extrinsic pathway of coagulation begins when which factor combines with Factor VII?
The extrinsic pathway of coagulation begins when tissue factor (Factor III) combines with Factor VII.
Which blood component is not correctly matched with its function? a. Red blood cells - transport oxygen b. White blood cells - fight infection c. Platelets - transport nutrients d. Plasma - transport hormones
c. Platelets - transport nutrients
Which of the following is the liquid or fluid portion of the blood? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
c. Plasma
What are cell fragments that function to prevent blood loss called?
Cell fragments that function to prevent blood loss are called platelets or thrombocytes.
How does the circulatory system help the bird to fly?
The circulatory system helps the bird to fly by efficiently delivering oxygen and nutrients to muscles and removing waste products, supporting high metabolic demands.
Which of the following is found in plasma but not serum? a. Albumin b. Globulin c. Fibrinogen d. Electrolytes
c. Fibrinogen
What prevents backflow of blood during circulation?
Valves in the heart and veins prevent backflow of blood during circulation.
Which of the following is the least abundant type of plasma protein? a. Albumin b. Globulin c. Fibrinogen d. Hemoglobin
c. Fibrinogen
Which of the following is not a function of the cardiovascular system? a. Transporting nutrients b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
c. Producing hormones
Which plasma component is absent from serum?
Fibrinogen is absent from serum.
Formed elements make up about what percentage of blood?
Formed elements make up about 45% of blood.
Which blood vessel will have the greatest amount of oxygen? a. Pulmonary artery b. Pulmonary vein c. Superior vena cava d. Inferior vena cava
b. Pulmonary vein
What percentage of the blood is made up of plasma?
Approximately 55% of the blood is made up of plasma.
An individual with which type of blood is considered a universal recipient?
An individual with type AB blood is considered a universal recipient.
Taking into account the Rh factor, which type of blood is considered to be the universal recipient?
Type AB positive blood is considered to be the universal recipient.
What does the hematocrit measure?
The hematocrit measures the percentage of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.
Why is type AB blood considered the universal recipient?
Type AB blood is considered the universal recipient because it has both A and B antigens and no antibodies against A or B antigens.
What is the function of the blood?
The function of the blood is to transport oxygen and nutrients to cells, remove waste products, regulate body temperature and pH, and protect against infection.
Which structure transports deoxygenated blood back to the lungs?
The pulmonary arteries transport deoxygenated blood back to the lungs.