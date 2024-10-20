Introduction To Blood quiz #5 Flashcards

What is the fluid in blood that contains water, electrolytes, and proteins called?
The fluid in blood that contains water, electrolytes, and proteins is called plasma.
Which of the following is a site of blood cell formation in an adult? a. Liver b. Spleen c. Red bone marrow d. Lymph nodes
c. Red bone marrow
Which type of blood is the universal recipient?
Type AB blood is the universal recipient.
Which best describes the flow of blood through the pulmonary circuit? a. Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium b. Left atrium -> Left ventricle -> Lungs -> Right atrium c. Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium -> Left ventricle d. Lungs -> Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Left atrium
a. Right atrium -> Right ventricle -> Lungs -> Left atrium
Which is the most numerous type of blood cell?
Red blood cells (erythrocytes) are the most numerous type of blood cell.
Would Ian have a normal hematocrit? Why or why not?
To determine if Ian has a normal hematocrit, his hematocrit value should be compared to the normal range of 36-50%. If it falls within this range, it is considered normal.
Which of the following is not a formed element found in the blood? a. Red blood cells b. White blood cells c. Plasma d. Platelets
c. Plasma
Which of the following is not a major function of the blood? a. Transporting oxygen b. Regulating body temperature c. Producing hormones d. Protecting against infection
c. Producing hormones
Which of the following is not a component of blood plasma? a. Water b. Electrolytes c. Red blood cells d. Proteins
c. Red blood cells
Which of the following statements is true of blood arriving from the pulmonary arteries? a. It is oxygen-rich b. It is oxygen-poor c. It is nutrient-rich d. It is nutrient-poor
b. It is oxygen-poor
Due to the presence of plasma proteins, what property does blood plasma have?
Due to the presence of plasma proteins, blood plasma has osmotic pressure, which helps maintain fluid balance.
Which of the following is not a normal characteristic of blood? a. Slightly alkaline pH b. Red color c. High viscosity d. High acidity
d. High acidity
What percent of blood is plasma?
Approximately 55% of blood is plasma.
What is another name for polymorphonuclear leukocytes or PMNs?
Another name for polymorphonuclear leukocytes or PMNs is neutrophils.
The term formed elements in blood includes which of the following? a. Plasma b. Red blood cells c. White blood cells d. Platelets
b. Red blood cells, c. White blood cells, d. Platelets
What is the most abundant of all the plasma proteins?
Albumin is the most abundant of all the plasma proteins.
Which nursing action is appropriate before administering a unit of packed red blood cells?
Before administering a unit of packed red blood cells, the nurse should verify the patient's identity and blood type to ensure compatibility.
What is the ground substance of blood?
The ground substance of blood is plasma.
Which vitamin helps our blood to clot normally?
Vitamin K helps our blood to clot normally.
What percentage of the blood is made up of formed elements?
Approximately 45% of the blood is made up of formed elements.
Which vein is the only vein that carries oxygen-rich blood?
The pulmonary vein is the only vein that carries oxygen-rich blood.
Which blood cell type is matched correctly with its function? a. Red blood cells - fight infection b. White blood cells - transport oxygen c. Platelets - blood clotting d. Plasma - carry nutrients
c. Platelets - blood clotting
Which of the following statements regarding neutrophils are true? a. They are a type of red blood cell b. They are involved in the immune response c. They are the least abundant white blood cell d. They do not participate in phagocytosis
b. They are involved in the immune response
Which substance stimulates the bone marrow to produce red blood cells?
Erythropoietin stimulates the bone marrow to produce red blood cells.
Which of the following describes the flow of blood? a. Arteries carry blood to the heart b. Veins carry blood away from the heart c. Capillaries are sites of exchange d. The heart pumps blood only to the lungs
c. Capillaries are sites of exchange
What type of formed element is labeled 1?
Without a specific diagram, it's not possible to determine what 'labeled 1' refers to. However, common formed elements include red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
What are the formed elements found in blood?
The formed elements found in blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and thrombocytes (platelets).
What are the three main components of the circulatory system?
The three main components of the circulatory system are the heart, blood, and blood vessels.
Which of the following would increase a patient’s risk for thrombotic stroke? a. High blood pressure b. Low cholesterol c. Regular exercise d. Low blood sugar
a. High blood pressure
What is a hematocrit measuring?
A hematocrit measures the percentage of blood volume that is composed of red blood cells.
Which plasma protein is accurately described? a. Albumin - maintains osmotic pressure b. Globulin - transports oxygen c. Fibrinogen - regulates pH d. Hemoglobin - found in plasma
a. Albumin - maintains osmotic pressure
Which of the following would increase resistance to blood flow? a. Decreased blood viscosity b. Increased blood vessel diameter c. Increased blood vessel length d. Decreased blood pressure
c. Increased blood vessel length
If a person has type A blood, what antigens and antibodies are present?
If a person has type A blood, they have A antigens on their red blood cells and anti-B antibodies in their plasma.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of blood flow in mammals? a. Heart -> Lungs -> Body b. Lungs -> Heart -> Body c. Body -> Heart -> Lungs d. Heart -> Body -> Lungs
a. Heart -> Lungs -> Body
What gives rise to all the formed elements of the blood?
Hematopoietic stem cells give rise to all the formed elements of the blood.
