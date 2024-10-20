Introduction To Blood quiz #6 Flashcards
The blood-brain barrier consists of tight junctions between which of the following? a. Neurons b. Astrocytes c. Endothelial cells d. Epithelial cells
c. Endothelial cellsWhat are the major components of the cardiovascular system?
The major components of the cardiovascular system are the heart, blood, and blood vessels.Which of the following is not found in blood plasma? a. Water b. Electrolytes c. Red blood cells d. Proteins
c. Red blood cellsWhich of the following has higher levels in capillary blood than in venous blood? a. Oxygen b. Carbon dioxide c. Nutrients d. Waste products
a. OxygenWhich action should be taken to slow the flow of blood from the wound of someone who is bleeding?
To slow the flow of blood from a wound, apply direct pressure to the wound site.Which is the most abundant type of plasma protein?
Albumin is the most abundant type of plasma protein.The circulatory system transports white blood cells to fight infections for which system?
The circulatory system transports white blood cells to fight infections for the immune system.Which of the following would lead to anemic hypoxia? a. Low hemoglobin levels b. High blood pressure c. Increased red blood cell count d. High oxygen levels
a. Low hemoglobin levels