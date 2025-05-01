Introduction To Blood quiz #7 Flashcards
Introduction To Blood quiz #7
What is the typical pH range of human blood, and why is it important?
The typical pH range of human blood is 7.35 to 7.45, which is slightly alkaline and essential for the proper function of blood components.What is the hematocrit, and what does it indicate?
The hematocrit is the percentage of blood volume made up of red blood cells (erythrocytes), indicating the proportion of RBCs in the blood.What is the buffy coat, and what does it contain?
The buffy coat is a thin layer in blood that contains white blood cells (leukocytes) for immunity and platelets (thrombocytes) for blood clotting.How does blood help regulate body temperature?
Blood helps regulate body temperature by distributing heat throughout the body and adjusting blood flow to the skin to either retain or release heat.What is the approximate percentage of blood volume made up by plasma?
Plasma makes up about 55% of the total blood volume.What is the normal range for hematocrit values, and how do they differ between males and females?
The normal hematocrit range is 36% to 50%, with males generally having higher values than females.What are the formed elements of blood?
The formed elements of blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets (thrombocytes).What is the significance of the viscosity of blood compared to water?
Blood is more viscous and denser than water, which helps it transport substances efficiently and maintain proper circulation.What is the role of albumin in blood plasma?
