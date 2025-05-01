Introduction To Blood quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the medical term for the mass of blood? The medical term for the mass of blood is blood volume.

How many gallons of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.

Normally, what is the amount of plasma in whole blood? Plasma makes up about 55% of whole blood.

The liquid portion of blood is called the what? The liquid portion of blood is called the plasma.

How many quarts of blood are in a human? A human has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.