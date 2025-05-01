Skip to main content
Introduction To Blood quiz #8 Flashcards

Introduction To Blood quiz #8
  • What is the medical term for the mass of blood?
    The medical term for the mass of blood is blood volume.
  • How many gallons of blood are in a human body?
    A human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
  • Normally, what is the amount of plasma in whole blood?
    Plasma makes up about 55% of whole blood.
  • The liquid portion of blood is called the what?
    The liquid portion of blood is called the plasma.
  • The liquid portion of blood is called the:
    The liquid portion of blood is called the plasma.
  • How many quarts of blood are in a human?
    A human has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.
  • Which is not a function of blood?
    Blood does not function in digestion; its main functions are transport, regulation, and protection.
  • Which of the following is not regulated by blood?
    Blood does not regulate digestion; it regulates body temperature, pH, and fluid volume.
  • Which formed element is the most abundant in blood?
    Erythrocytes (red blood cells) are the most abundant formed element in blood.
  • Blood is composed of which two major parts?
    Blood is composed of plasma and formed elements.
  • What percentage of blood is water?
    About 90% of blood plasma is water.
  • What percentage of the blood is composed of plasma?
    About 55% of blood is composed of plasma.
  • What is the function of plasma in blood?
    Plasma serves as the liquid matrix that transports nutrients, hormones, and waste products, and contains proteins for osmotic balance and clotting.
  • What percentage of blood is made up of plasma?
    About 55% of blood is made up of plasma.
  • What is the liquid part of the blood?
    The liquid part of the blood is plasma.
  • What kind of mixture is blood?
    Blood is a heterogeneous mixture, consisting of cells suspended in plasma.
  • What are the four main components of blood?
    The four main components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets.
  • What are the formed elements of blood?
    The formed elements of blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets.
  • What percent of blood is water?
    About 90% of blood plasma is water.
  • What are the four main components of blood?
    The four main components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets.
  • Plasma makes up what percentage of the blood?
    Plasma makes up about 55% of the blood.
  • What is the main function of blood?
    The main function of blood is to transport oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and waste products.
  • What is serum in blood?
    Serum is blood plasma without clotting factors.
  • What are the four components of blood?
    The four components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets.
  • What percent of blood is plasma?
    About 55% of blood is plasma.
  • What are the components of blood?
    Blood is composed of plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets.
  • What are formed elements of blood?
    Formed elements of blood are erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets.
  • What is the function of blood?
    Blood functions in transport, regulation, and protection.
  • Blood makes up what percent of body weight?
    Blood makes up about 8% of total body mass.
  • What are the three main functions of blood?
    The three main functions of blood are transport, regulation, and protection.
  • What percentage of blood is plasma?
    About 55% of blood is plasma.
  • How many gallons of blood are in the human body?
    The human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
  • How many quarts of blood are in the body?
    There are about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood in the body.
  • How many quarts of blood does a human body have?
    A human body has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.
  • How many quarts of blood are in the human body?
    The human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.
  • How many gallons of blood do we have?
    We have about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
  • How many quarts of blood are in a human body?
    A human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.
  • How many gallons of blood is in a human body?
    A human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
  • How many gallons of blood?
    The average adult has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
  • How many gallons of blood does a human body have?
    A human body has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.