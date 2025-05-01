Introduction To Blood quiz #8 Flashcards
What is the medical term for the mass of blood? The medical term for the mass of blood is blood volume. How many gallons of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. Normally, what is the amount of plasma in whole blood? Plasma makes up about 55% of whole blood. The liquid portion of blood is called the what? The liquid portion of blood is called the plasma. The liquid portion of blood is called the: The liquid portion of blood is called the plasma. How many quarts of blood are in a human? A human has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. Which is not a function of blood? Blood does not function in digestion; its main functions are transport, regulation, and protection. Which of the following is not regulated by blood? Blood does not regulate digestion; it regulates body temperature, pH, and fluid volume. Which formed element is the most abundant in blood? Erythrocytes (red blood cells) are the most abundant formed element in blood. Blood is composed of which two major parts? Blood is composed of plasma and formed elements. What percentage of blood is water? About 90% of blood plasma is water. What percentage of the blood is composed of plasma? About 55% of blood is composed of plasma. What is the function of plasma in blood? Plasma serves as the liquid matrix that transports nutrients, hormones, and waste products, and contains proteins for osmotic balance and clotting. What percentage of blood is made up of plasma? About 55% of blood is made up of plasma. What is the liquid part of the blood? The liquid part of the blood is plasma. What kind of mixture is blood? Blood is a heterogeneous mixture, consisting of cells suspended in plasma. What are the four main components of blood? The four main components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets. What are the formed elements of blood? The formed elements of blood are erythrocytes (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells), and platelets. What percent of blood is water? About 90% of blood plasma is water. What are the four main components of blood? The four main components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets. Plasma makes up what percentage of the blood? Plasma makes up about 55% of the blood. What is the main function of blood? The main function of blood is to transport oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and waste products. What is serum in blood? Serum is blood plasma without clotting factors. What are the four components of blood? The four components of blood are plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets. What percent of blood is plasma? About 55% of blood is plasma. What are the components of blood? Blood is composed of plasma, erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets. What are formed elements of blood? Formed elements of blood are erythrocytes, leukocytes, and platelets. What is the function of blood? Blood functions in transport, regulation, and protection. Blood makes up what percent of body weight? Blood makes up about 8% of total body mass. What are the three main functions of blood? The three main functions of blood are transport, regulation, and protection. What percentage of blood is plasma? About 55% of blood is plasma. How many gallons of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many quarts of blood are in the body? There are about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood in the body. How many quarts of blood does a human body have? A human body has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many quarts of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many gallons of blood do we have? We have about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many quarts of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many gallons of blood is in a human body? A human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many gallons of blood? The average adult has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many gallons of blood does a human body have? A human body has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.
Introduction To Blood quiz #8
