Introduction To Blood quiz #9 Flashcards

How many quarts of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.

How many gallons of blood is in the human body? The human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.

How much blood does the average adult contain? The average adult contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood.

How much blood is in the human body in quarts? The human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.

How many quarts of blood does a human have? A human has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood.

How many gallons of blood does a human have? A human has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood.