Introduction To Blood quiz #9 Flashcards
Back
How many quarts of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many gallons of blood is in the human body? The human body contains about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How much blood does the average adult contain? The average adult contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much blood is in the human body in quarts? The human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many quarts of blood does a human have? A human has about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many gallons of blood does a human have? A human has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many quarts of blood is in the human body? The human body contains about 4.2 to 6.3 quarts of blood. How many gallons of blood do you have? You have about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How much blood does the average-sized adult have? The average-sized adult has about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much blood does the average adult have? The average adult has about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How many gallons of blood in a human? A human has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How much blood is in the average human body? The average human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much blood is in a human body? A human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much blood does the human body contain? The human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How many pints of blood in a human body? A human body contains about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How much blood is in the human body in pints? The human body contains about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many pints of blood is in the human body? The human body contains about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many liters of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How many pints of blood does a human have? A human has about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many pints of blood does a human have? A human has about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many cups of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 16.9 to 25.4 cups of blood (1 cup = 0.24 liters). How much blood in a human body? A human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How many pints of blood does a human have? A human has about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many liters of blood in human body? There are about 4 to 6 liters of blood in the human body. How many ounces of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 135 to 203 ounces of blood (1 liter = 33.8 ounces). How much blood does the human body hold? The human body holds about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much water is in blood? About 90% of blood plasma is water. How much blood is in the human body? The human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How much blood in the human body? There are about 4 to 6 liters of blood in the human body. How many pints of blood are in the human body? The human body contains about 8.4 to 12.6 pints of blood. How many liters of blood are in a human body? A human body contains about 4 to 6 liters of blood. How many gallons of blood is in a human? A human has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. How many gallons of blood are in a human? A human has about 1 to 1.5 gallons of blood. List the three functions blood serves in the body. Blood serves three functions: transport, regulation, and protection. What is the fluid component of blood? The fluid component of blood is plasma. What does it mean for blood cells and platelets to be suspended in plasma? It means that blood cells and platelets (formed elements) are distributed throughout the liquid matrix called plasma. Which phrase best describes a function of blood? Blood functions to transport oxygen, nutrients, and waste products. How much does a gallon of blood weigh? A gallon of blood weighs approximately 8.3 pounds (3.8 kg). How many vials of blood is a pint? The number of vials in a pint depends on vial size; if a vial is 10 mL, a pint (473 mL) is about 47 vials. How much is 10cc of blood? 10 cc (cubic centimeters) of blood is equal to 10 mL (milliliters).
Introduction To Blood quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40