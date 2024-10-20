Introduction to Cell Communication definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Cell Communication A process allowing immune cells to coordinate attacks on microbes and detect host cell damage.

Immune System A network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection.

Microbes Microscopic organisms, including bacteria and viruses, that can invade the body.

Cell Surface Receptors Proteins on cell surfaces that detect microbial signs and initiate immune responses.

Adhesion Molecules Proteins that help cells stick to each other and communicate during immune responses.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells to communicate and regulate immune responses.

Innate Immune System The body's first line of defense, providing immediate response to infections.

Scanning Systems Mechanisms in the immune system that detect microbial signs and host cell damage.

Innate Effectors Cells and proteins acting as the immune system's 'security soldiers' against pathogens.

Pattern Recognition Receptors Proteins that identify common microbial features to trigger immune responses.