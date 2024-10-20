Introduction to Cell Communication definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Cell Communication definitions
1/11
Terms in this set (11)
- Cell CommunicationA process allowing immune cells to coordinate attacks on microbes and detect host cell damage.
- Immune SystemA network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection.
- MicrobesMicroscopic organisms, including bacteria and viruses, that can invade the body.
- Cell Surface ReceptorsProteins on cell surfaces that detect microbial signs and initiate immune responses.
- Adhesion MoleculesProteins that help cells stick to each other and communicate during immune responses.
- CytokinesSignaling proteins released by cells to communicate and regulate immune responses.
- Innate Immune SystemThe body's first line of defense, providing immediate response to infections.
- Scanning SystemsMechanisms in the immune system that detect microbial signs and host cell damage.
- Innate EffectorsCells and proteins acting as the immune system's 'security soldiers' against pathogens.
- Pattern Recognition ReceptorsProteins that identify common microbial features to trigger immune responses.
- Complement SystemA group of proteins that enhance the ability of antibodies and phagocytic cells to clear microbes.