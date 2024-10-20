Introduction to Cell Communication definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to Cell Communication definitions

Introduction to Cell Communication definitions
  • Cell Communication
    A process allowing immune cells to coordinate attacks on microbes and detect host cell damage.
  • Immune System
    A network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection.
  • Microbes
    Microscopic organisms, including bacteria and viruses, that can invade the body.
  • Cell Surface Receptors
    Proteins on cell surfaces that detect microbial signs and initiate immune responses.
  • Adhesion Molecules
    Proteins that help cells stick to each other and communicate during immune responses.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by cells to communicate and regulate immune responses.
  • Innate Immune System
    The body's first line of defense, providing immediate response to infections.
  • Scanning Systems
    Mechanisms in the immune system that detect microbial signs and host cell damage.
  • Innate Effectors
    Cells and proteins acting as the immune system's 'security soldiers' against pathogens.
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors
    Proteins that identify common microbial features to trigger immune responses.
  • Complement System
    A group of proteins that enhance the ability of antibodies and phagocytic cells to clear microbes.