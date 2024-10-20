Introduction to Cell Communication quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Cell Communication quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which defense mechanism involves explaining or making excuses for one's bad behavior?
Rationalization is the defense mechanism that involves explaining or making excuses for one's bad behavior.Which nursing explanation best promotes effective communication?
An explanation that is clear, concise, and empathetic, ensuring understanding and addressing the patient's concerns, best promotes effective communication.Which of the following is not a component of communication? A) Sender B) Message C) Receiver D) Cell surface receptor
D) Cell surface receptor is not a component of communication in the context of general communication processes.Which is considered the most important therapeutic communication technique?
Active listening is considered the most important therapeutic communication technique.What is the difference between adherence and colonization?
Adherence refers to the initial attachment of microbes to host cells, while colonization involves the growth and establishment of microbes on host tissues.Which type of signaling involves chemical messengers carried between cells by the blood?
Endocrine signaling involves chemical messengers, such as hormones, being carried between cells by the blood.Which of the following best describes the communication process? A) A linear transfer of information B) A dynamic exchange of information C) A one-way transmission D) A static interaction
B) A dynamic exchange of information best describes the communication process.Which of the following is an accurate statement about communication? A) It is always verbal B) It requires a sender and receiver C) It is only effective in written form D) It does not involve feedback
B) It requires a sender and receiver is an accurate statement about communication.Which of the following is not a component of the communication process? A) Feedback B) Noise C) Cytokines D) Context
C) Cytokines are not a component of the general communication process; they are specific to cell communication.Downstream activation of which proteins leads to apoptosis?
Downstream activation of caspases leads to apoptosis.