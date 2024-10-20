Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A process that breaks down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, primarily occurring in the mitochondria.

ATP The main energy source for cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.

Mitochondria The organelle where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur, producing ATP.

Glucose A monosaccharide sugar that is oxidized during aerobic cellular respiration to produce ATP.

Oxygen The final electron acceptor in aerobic cellular respiration, reduced to form water.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons, as seen in aerobic cellular respiration.

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose.

Pyruvate Oxidation The second stage of aerobic cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into acetyl-CoA in the mitochondria.

Krebs Cycle Also known as the citric acid cycle, it's the third stage of aerobic cellular respiration, producing electron carriers.

Electron Transport Chain The fourth stage of aerobic cellular respiration, where electrons are transferred to produce ATP.

Chemiosmosis A process in the electron transport chain where ATP is synthesized using a proton gradient.

Substrate Level Phosphorylation A method of ATP production during glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

Oxidative Phosphorylation ATP production method in the electron transport chain using oxygen as the final electron acceptor.

Fermentation An anaerobic process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+, producing lactic acid or alcohol.