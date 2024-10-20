Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the function of creatine phosphate in muscle cells?
Creatine phosphate serves as a rapid source of energy by donating a phosphate group to ADP to form ATP, providing immediate energy for muscle contractions.
Cardiac muscle relies on which process the most to produce ATP?
Cardiac muscle primarily relies on aerobic cellular respiration to produce ATP, as it requires a continuous supply of oxygen to function efficiently.
Which of the following is the preferred fuel source by all cells of the body? a) Glucose b) Fatty acids c) Amino acids d) Ketone bodies
a) Glucose
Which complex is not involved in the establishment of conditions for ATP synthesis in the electron transport chain?
Complex II is not directly involved in pumping protons across the membrane, which establishes the proton gradient for ATP synthesis.
Which of the following is not a role played by NADH in cellular respiration? a) Electron donor in the electron transport chain b) Carrier of electrons to the electron transport chain c) Final electron acceptor d) Reducing agent
c) Final electron acceptor
Where does the H+ come from that makes ATP synthase work?
The H+ ions come from the proton gradient established by the electron transport chain across the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Why does oxygen debt develop during intense exercise?
Oxygen debt develops because the body uses anaerobic respiration, leading to lactic acid accumulation, which requires oxygen to be metabolized post-exercise.
Which statements about lactic acid in muscle fibers is true?
Lactic acid is produced during anaerobic respiration when oxygen is insufficient, and it can be converted back to pyruvate when oxygen becomes available.
Why are protons (H+) pumped across the inner mitochondrial membrane during cellular respiration?
Protons are pumped across the inner mitochondrial membrane to create a proton gradient, which drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase.
Which energy source provides high yields of ATP necessary for prolonged-duration exercise?
Fatty acids provide high yields of ATP necessary for prolonged-duration exercise through beta-oxidation and aerobic respiration.
Which of the following can be used as a final electron acceptor for aerobic respiration? a) Oxygen b) Nitrogen c) Sulfur d) Carbon dioxide
a) Oxygen
What happens when the CO2 level from cellular respiration increases in the blood?
Increased CO2 levels in the blood lead to a decrease in blood pH, triggering increased breathing rate to expel CO2 and restore pH balance.
Which of the following changes take place when you begin to exercise? a) Increased heart rate b) Decreased oxygen consumption c) Reduced ATP production d) Lowered body temperature
a) Increased heart rate
Of the three pathways for obtaining ATP for muscle contraction, which is the fastest?
The phosphagen system, using creatine phosphate, is the fastest pathway for obtaining ATP for muscle contraction.
What must the body do to recover from oxygen debt?
The body must increase oxygen intake to metabolize accumulated lactic acid and restore ATP and creatine phosphate levels.
Which process does not occur in the mitochondria? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs Cycle c) Electron Transport Chain d) Pyruvate Oxidation
a) Glycolysis
Glucose is most critical as an energy source for which of the following organs? a) Liver b) Heart c) Brain d) Kidneys
c) Brain
What is the simplest and most rapid way for muscle to produce ATP?
The simplest and most rapid way for muscle to produce ATP is through the phosphagen system using creatine phosphate.
Which of the following is a primary fuel source for muscles and other cells? a) Glucose b) Fatty acids c) Amino acids d) Nucleic acids
a) Glucose
By which process do human liver cells regenerate themselves?
Human liver cells regenerate themselves through mitosis, a process of cell division.
Which of the following are the three main catabolic pathways of aerobic respiration? a) Glycolysis, Krebs Cycle, Electron Transport Chain b) Glycolysis, Fermentation, Electron Transport Chain c) Krebs Cycle, Fermentation, Glycolysis d) Electron Transport Chain, Fermentation, Krebs Cycle
a) Glycolysis, Krebs Cycle, Electron Transport Chain
Conditions around metabolically active tissues do what to the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve?
Conditions around metabolically active tissues shift the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve to the right, facilitating oxygen release.
Where does glucose go after it is degraded in the liver?
After degradation in the liver, glucose is converted to glycogen for storage or released into the bloodstream as glucose.
Is there a net gain or loss of ATP during the transport of the citrate in the Krebs cycle?
There is no net gain or loss of ATP during the transport of citrate; ATP is produced later in the Krebs cycle.
Cardiac muscle relies on which process to produce ATP?
Cardiac muscle relies on aerobic cellular respiration to produce ATP, as it requires a continuous supply of oxygen.
What type of energy is food energy stored in your muscles?
Food energy is stored in muscles as glycogen, which can be converted to glucose for ATP production.
Which of these molecules accounts for the most ATP production during cellular respiration? a) NADH b) FADH2 c) Glucose d) Pyruvate
a) NADH
In respiration, what is the role of oxygen?
In respiration, oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, allowing for the production of water and ATP.
Which occurs when the demand for ATP outpaces the oxygen supply?
When the demand for ATP outpaces the oxygen supply, anaerobic respiration occurs, leading to lactic acid production.
Where does internal respiration take place?
Internal respiration takes place in the tissues, where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide in the cells.
Which of the following is not true of the reaction catalyzed by the pyruvate dehydrogenase complex? a) It occurs in the mitochondria b) It produces acetyl-CoA c) It requires oxygen d) It generates NADH
c) It requires oxygen
What is the source of ATP for cardiac muscle contraction?
The source of ATP for cardiac muscle contraction is primarily aerobic respiration, utilizing oxygen and nutrients.
How is oxygen debt paid back after exercise?
Oxygen debt is paid back by increased oxygen intake, which helps metabolize lactic acid and restore energy reserves.
The synthesis of ATP by oxidative phosphorylation is an example of which of the following processes? a) Substrate-level phosphorylation b) Chemiosmosis c) Glycolysis d) Fermentation
b) Chemiosmosis
During β-oxidation, what is produced?
During β-oxidation, fatty acids are broken down to produce acetyl-CoA, NADH, and FADH2, which enter the Krebs cycle and electron transport chain.
What is synthesized as protons pass through ATP synthase?
As protons pass through ATP synthase, ATP is synthesized from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Which structures in the oxidative energy system produce ATP?
The electron transport chain and ATP synthase in the mitochondria produce ATP in the oxidative energy system.
If you were to jog 1 km a few hours after lunch, which energy source would your body primarily use?
Your body would primarily use glycogen stores and glucose from the bloodstream for energy during a 1 km jog.
Cyanide stops the production of ATP. Which of the following processes would be affected? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs Cycle c) Electron Transport Chain d) Fermentation
c) Electron Transport Chain
Which cell type(s) had the highest rate of oxygen consumption?
Muscle cells, especially during exercise, have the highest rate of oxygen consumption due to their high energy demands.