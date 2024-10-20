Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Cellular Respiration quiz #2
Which of the following curves is representative of the binding of oxygen to myoglobin? a) Sigmoidal curve b) Hyperbolic curve c) Linear curve d) Exponential curve
b) Hyperbolic curveWhat is produced by the liver and used as an energy source when glucose is not readily available?
Ketone bodies are produced by the liver and used as an energy source when glucose is not readily available.Which of the following metabolic pathways occur(s) in mitochondria? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs Cycle c) Fermentation d) All of the above
b) Krebs CycleWhich statement is correct regarding internal or external respiration?
Internal respiration refers to gas exchange between blood and tissues, while external respiration refers to gas exchange between air and blood in the lungs.What is the source of glucose that is needed for cellular respiration in humans?
The source of glucose for cellular respiration in humans is dietary carbohydrates and glycogen stores in the liver and muscles.Which of the following are commonly used to produce ATP during skeletal muscle contraction? a) Creatine phosphate b) Glycogen c) Fatty acids d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhat is the primary energy source during high-intensity exercise?
The primary energy source during high-intensity exercise is glucose, primarily through anaerobic glycolysis.When an individual exercises at a high intensity, what happens to the oxygen supply?
During high-intensity exercise, the oxygen supply may become insufficient, leading to anaerobic respiration and lactic acid production.Which of the following is the main fuel used to generate ATP about 15 seconds into exercise? a) Creatine phosphate b) Glycogen c) Fatty acids d) Amino acids
a) Creatine phosphateWhich of the following reactions is driven by glucose catabolism? a) ATP synthesis b) Protein synthesis c) DNA replication d) Lipid synthesis
a) ATP synthesis