Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions
  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A process that breaks down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.
  • ATP
    The primary energy carrier in cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.
  • Mitochondria
    Organelles where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur, crucial for energy production.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, where glucose is broken down.
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    The second stage of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into acetyl-CoA in the mitochondria.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A series of reactions in the mitochondria that produce electron carriers for the electron transport chain.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes in the mitochondria that generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.
  • Redox Reaction
    A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons, crucial in cellular respiration.
  • Glucose
    A monosaccharide sugar that is oxidized during cellular respiration to produce ATP.
  • Oxygen
    The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reduced to form water.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration, released during the Krebs cycle.
  • Water
    A byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration, formed when oxygen is reduced.
  • Substrate Level Phosphorylation
    A method of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    ATP production method in the electron transport chain, using energy from electron transfer.
  • Fermentation
    An anaerobic process that allows glycolysis to continue by regenerating NAD+ in the absence of oxygen.