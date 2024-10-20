Introduction to Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A process that breaks down glucose in the presence of oxygen to produce ATP, carbon dioxide, and water.

ATP The primary energy carrier in cells, produced in large amounts during aerobic cellular respiration.

Mitochondria Organelles where most stages of aerobic cellular respiration occur, crucial for energy production.

Glycolysis The first stage of cellular respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, where glucose is broken down.

Pyruvate Oxidation The second stage of cellular respiration, converting pyruvate into acetyl-CoA in the mitochondria.

Krebs Cycle A series of reactions in the mitochondria that produce electron carriers for the electron transport chain.

Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes in the mitochondria that generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons, crucial in cellular respiration.

Glucose A monosaccharide sugar that is oxidized during cellular respiration to produce ATP.

Oxygen The final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain, reduced to form water.

Carbon Dioxide A byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration, released during the Krebs cycle.

Water A byproduct of aerobic cellular respiration, formed when oxygen is reduced.

Substrate Level Phosphorylation A method of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle.

Oxidative Phosphorylation ATP production method in the electron transport chain, using energy from electron transfer.