Introduction to Chemical Bonding definitions Flashcards

Chemical Bonds Attractive forces that hold atoms together to form molecules or compounds.

Molecules Substances containing at least two chemically bound atoms, which can be of the same or different elements.

Compounds Specific molecules composed of at least two different elements.

Chemical Formula Notation revealing the number and type of atoms in a molecule or compound.

Intramolecular Bonds Interactions between atoms within the same molecule.

Intermolecular Bonds Interactions between atoms of different molecules.

Covalent Bonds Chemical bonds formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms.

Nonpolar Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds where electrons are shared equally between atoms.

Polar Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds where electrons are shared unequally, creating partial charges.

Ionic Bonds Strong electrostatic interactions between oppositely charged ions.

Hydrogen Bonds Weak bonds between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom.

Van der Waals Interactions Weak attractions between molecules due to temporary dipoles.

Electrostatic Interactions Forces between charged particles, significant in ionic and hydrogen bonds.

Oxygen Gas A molecule consisting of two oxygen atoms chemically bound together.