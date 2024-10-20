Introduction to Chemical Bonding quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Chemical Bonding quiz #2
In sterilization, which of the following methods is most effective?
Autoclaving is one of the most effective methods of sterilization, using steam under pressure.What test is used to distinguish between Staphylococci and Streptococci?
The catalase test is used to distinguish between Staphylococci (catalase-positive) and Streptococci (catalase-negative).Which of the following is not a risk factor for type 2 diabetes?
Regular physical activity is not a risk factor; it helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.What is the diagnosis code for personal history of pernicious anemia?
The ICD-10 code for personal history of pernicious anemia is Z87.2.After Gram's iodine is added to the slide, what is the next step in the Gram staining process?
After Gram's iodine, the slide is washed with alcohol or acetone to decolorize gram-negative cells.Which of the following would contain teichoic acids?
Teichoic acids are found in the cell walls of gram-positive bacteria.Which of the following is a function of prostaglandins?
Prostaglandins are involved in inflammation, pain modulation, and regulation of blood flow.Which of the following statements about type IV reactions is false?
Type IV reactions are not immediate; they are delayed-type hypersensitivity reactions.Which of these lipoproteins has the highest percentage of cholesterol?
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) has the highest percentage of cholesterol.Which of the following is an example of a delusion?
Believing one has superpowers despite evidence to the contrary is an example of a delusion.What is the term for the type of cocci that are in pairs?
Diplococci is the term for cocci that are found in pairs.The Casparian strip in plant roots is correctly described by which of the following?
The Casparian strip is a band of cell wall material that regulates water and nutrient uptake in roots.Endotoxins include which of the following?
Endotoxins include lipopolysaccharides found in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria.Which of the following is not a function of chloride in the body?
Chloride does not function as a primary energy source; it helps maintain fluid balance and acid-base balance.Which statement about calcium metabolism is true?
Calcium metabolism involves the regulation of calcium levels in the blood and bone by hormones like parathyroid hormone.Which of the following is not true of prostaglandins?
Prostaglandins are not hormones; they are lipid compounds that act locally at the site of synthesis.Which of the following statements about prostaglandins is not true?
Prostaglandins are not stored in cells; they are synthesized on demand.Which component of the gram-negative cell wall is indicated by the arrow?
The component indicated is likely the lipopolysaccharide layer, characteristic of gram-negative bacteria.Which of the following are trace elements required by your body for proper health?
Trace elements include iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, which are essential for various bodily functions.