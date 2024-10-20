Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Connective Tissue quiz #2
The connective tissue that covers structure A is continuous with which of the following?
The connective tissue that covers a structure is continuous with the surrounding connective tissue layers.Which of the following is the connective tissue wrapping that surrounds the entire nerve?
The epineurium is the connective tissue wrapping that surrounds the entire nerve.Which type of connective tissue serves as the universal packing material between other tissues?
Areolar connective tissue serves as the universal packing material between other tissues.What is vascular tissue's main function?
Vascular tissue, such as blood, functions in the transport of gases, nutrients, and waste products.Which of the following is not a function of adipose tissue?
The extracellular matrix is composed of ground substance and protein fibers.What are the three types of protein fibers in fibrous connective tissue?
The three types of protein fibers are collagen, elastic, and reticular fibers.Which cell type found in the tissues begins as a monocyte in the blood?
Macrophages are cells that begin as monocytes in the blood.Where is the ground substance in adipose tissue?
The ground substance in adipose tissue is found between the adipocytes.What is a characteristic of connective tissue?
The extracellular matrix of all connective tissues contains ground substance and protein fibers.Which of the following is a connective tissue membrane?
The synovial membrane is a connective tissue membrane.Which of the following is a thin covering of connective tissue found around a muscle?
The epimysium is a thin covering of connective tissue found around a muscle.Which two structural proteins generally make up the bulk of the extracellular matrix?
Collagen and elastin are the two structural proteins that generally make up the bulk of the extracellular matrix.Which of these structures is not an example of an extracellular matrix?
Muscle is not classified as a connective tissue.Which of the following is not a function of connective tissues?
Having tightly packed cells is not a characteristic of connective tissue.Which is a characteristic of connective tissue?
Tendons connect muscles to bones.How would you distinguish a reticular cell from an adipose cell?
Reticular cells are involved in forming the stroma of lymphatic organs, while adipose cells store fat.What functions are performed by connective tissue?
Connective tissue performs functions such as protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.Which of the following has the most solid ground substance?
Bone has the most solid ground substance among connective tissues.What are some general characteristics of connective tissue?
The extracellular matrix of connective tissue is composed of ground substance and protein fibers.What fibers are common in this tissue?
Common fibers in connective tissue include collagen, elastic, and reticular fibers.Which is a location of elastic connective tissue?
Elastic connective tissue is found in the walls of large arteries and the bronchial tubes.Which of the following is not connective tissue?
The extracellular matrix is composed of ground substance and protein fibers.Which of these is not considered connective tissue?
Blood is an example of connective tissue.What are the components of the extracellular matrix found in connective tissue?
Connective tissue is characterized by a large extracellular matrix and functions in protection, transport, binding and support, insulation, and storage.Which statement about connective tissue is true?
Connective tissue is the most abundant and diverse tissue type in the human body.What are the major cell types found in connective tissues?
Major cell types include fibroblasts, fibrocytes, osteoblasts, osteocytes, chondroblasts, and chondrocytes.What type of cell produces connective tissue fibers?
Fibroblasts produce connective tissue fibers.Which property is most consistent in all connective tissues?
