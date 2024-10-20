Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Directional Terms definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Directional Terms definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/10
  • Bilateral Symmetry
    A condition where the left and right sides of the body are mirror images.
  • Trunk
    The central part of the body, excluding the limbs, also known as the axial portion.
  • Limbs
    The appendicular portion of the body, including arms and legs.
  • Axial Portion
    The part of the body consisting of the head, thorax, and abdomen.
  • Appendicular Portion
    The part of the body consisting of the limbs.
  • Directional Terms
    Terms used to describe the relative locations of body parts.
  • Anatomical Position
    A standard position of the body used as a reference in directional terms.
  • Relative Locations
    Positions of body parts in relation to each other.
  • Pairs
    Directional terms that come in opposites, such as left and right.
  • Mirror Image
    A reflection that shows the opposite side as identical.