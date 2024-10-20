Introduction to Directional Terms definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Bilateral Symmetry A condition where the left and right sides of the body are mirror images.

Trunk The central part of the body, excluding the limbs, also known as the axial portion.

Limbs The appendicular portion of the body, including arms and legs.

Axial Portion The part of the body consisting of the head, thorax, and abdomen.

Appendicular Portion The part of the body consisting of the limbs.

Directional Terms Terms used to describe the relative locations of body parts.

Anatomical Position A standard position of the body used as a reference in directional terms.

Relative Locations Positions of body parts in relation to each other.

Pairs Directional terms that come in opposites, such as left and right.