Introduction to Directional Terms definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Directional Terms definitions
1 student found this helpful
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Bilateral SymmetryA condition where the left and right sides of the body are mirror images.
- TrunkThe central part of the body, excluding the limbs, also known as the axial portion.
- LimbsThe appendicular portion of the body, including arms and legs.
- Axial PortionThe part of the body consisting of the head, thorax, and abdomen.
- Appendicular PortionThe part of the body consisting of the limbs.
- Directional TermsTerms used to describe the relative locations of body parts.
- Anatomical PositionA standard position of the body used as a reference in directional terms.
- Relative LocationsPositions of body parts in relation to each other.
- PairsDirectional terms that come in opposites, such as left and right.
- Mirror ImageA reflection that shows the opposite side as identical.