Introduction to Directional Terms quiz Flashcards

Which is the next structure to contact air after it passes from the nose to the nasal cavity?
The next structure to contact air after it passes from the nose to the nasal cavity is the pharynx.
Which statement best describes the role of body language in a presentation?
Body language in a presentation helps convey confidence, engage the audience, and emphasize key points.
Which groove in the brain separates the parietal lobe from the temporal lobe?
The lateral sulcus (Sylvian fissure) separates the parietal lobe from the temporal lobe.
Which of the following is not a forebrain structure? a) Thalamus b) Cerebellum c) Hypothalamus d) Cerebrum
b) Cerebellum
Which of the following is not an anatomical location term? a) Superior b) Inferior c) Lateral d) Circular
d) Circular
Which of the following refers to the primary light source used on a subject? a) Key light b) Fill light c) Back light d) Ambient light
a) Key light
Why are understanding body position and directional terms important?
Understanding body position and directional terms is important for accurately describing the location of structures and movements in the body.
Where is the saccule located?
The saccule is located in the vestibular system of the inner ear.
Which of the following areas is not located in the frontal lobe of the brain? a) Broca's area b) Prefrontal cortex c) Primary motor cortex d) Wernicke's area
d) Wernicke's area
For which patient would the semi-fowler's position typically be used?
The semi-fowler's position is typically used for patients with respiratory issues or those needing drainage.
Where should transfer belts be positioned?
Transfer belts should be positioned around the patient's waist.
PAMPs would be found on the surface of which of the following? a) Bacteria b) Viruses c) Fungi d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Where is the correct placement for a tympanic thermometer?
The correct placement for a tympanic thermometer is in the ear canal.
Which of the following structures or regions is correctly paired with its function? a) Cerebellum - Balance b) Hippocampus - Vision c) Medulla - Memory d) Occipital lobe - Hearing
a) Cerebellum - Balance
It would be best to place an infant with a meningomyelocele in which position prior to surgery?
An infant with a meningomyelocele should be placed in a prone position prior to surgery.
Which of these options lists the structures in order from superficial to deep? a) Skin, muscle, bone b) Bone, muscle, skin c) Muscle, skin, bone d) Skin, bone, muscle
a) Skin, muscle, bone
Which of the following can a nurse assess by palpation? a) Heart rate b) Skin temperature c) Muscle tone d) All of the above
d) All of the above
Which describes the nurse using the technique of palpation?
Palpation involves the nurse using their hands to feel the texture, size, consistency, and location of certain body parts.
In terms of structure, what is the primary function of the cerebellum?
The primary function of the cerebellum is to coordinate voluntary movements and maintain balance and posture.
Which of the following is not a lobe of the brain? a) Frontal b) Parietal c) Temporal d) Cervical
d) Cervical
What association area function is located in the parietal lobe?
The parietal lobe is involved in processing sensory information and spatial awareness.
Which area of the body are you palpating if you feel subcutaneous emphysema?
Subcutaneous emphysema is typically palpated in the chest area.
Which of the following arranges the content of a slide? a) Layout b) Design c) Transition d) Animation
a) Layout
Which of the following is the outer layer of the meninges? a) Pia mater b) Arachnoid mater c) Dura mater d) Subarachnoid space
c) Dura mater
A nurse is using inspection as an assessment technique. What does the nurse use during inspection?
During inspection, the nurse uses visual observation to assess the patient.
When focusing on low power, what is the correct procedure for using a microscope?
When focusing on low power, start with the coarse adjustment knob and then use the fine adjustment knob for clarity.
Based on structure, what is the primary function of the medulla oblongata?
The primary function of the medulla oblongata is to regulate vital functions such as breathing and heart rate.
What is the correct procedure for crossing over a log?
The correct procedure for crossing over a log is to maintain balance by using your arms and stepping carefully.
Which patient is likely to be uncomfortable in the supine position?
Patients with respiratory distress or back pain may be uncomfortable in the supine position.
In which lobe is the somatosensory cortex located?
The somatosensory cortex is located in the parietal lobe.
Why is it important to keep your hands higher than your elbows when performing a surgical scrub?
Keeping hands higher than elbows prevents water and contaminants from running down to the clean areas.
Which abbreviation refers to the left eye? a) OD b) OS c) OU d) LE
b) OS
Where is the right lung in reference to the heart?
The right lung is lateral to the heart.
Which of these bones is the most inferior? a) Femur b) Tibia c) Fibula d) Calcaneus
d) Calcaneus
Which of the following is the correct layering of the meninges from superficial to deep? a) Dura mater, arachnoid mater, pia mater b) Pia mater, arachnoid mater, dura mater c) Arachnoid mater, dura mater, pia mater d) Dura mater, pia mater, arachnoid mater
a) Dura mater, arachnoid mater, pia mater
Where are the utricle and saccule located?
The utricle and saccule are located in the vestibular system of the inner ear.
What is the term for an exaggerated response to a stimulus?
The term for an exaggerated response to a stimulus is hyperreactivity.