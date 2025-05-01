Skip to main content
Introduction to Directional Terms quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Directional Terms quiz #1
  • What does bilateral symmetry mean in the context of human anatomy?
    Bilateral symmetry means that the left and right sides of the human body are mirror images of each other.
  • What are the two main portions of the human body called?
    The two main portions are the trunk (axial portion) and the limbs (appendicular portion).
  • Why are directional terms important in anatomy?
    Directional terms are important because they help describe the relative locations of structures in the body.
  • How are directional terms typically used in anatomy?
    Directional terms are used in pairs to compare the positions of body parts relative to each other.
  • What is the anatomical position, and why is it important when using directional terms?
    The anatomical position is a standard body posture used as a reference for directional terms, ensuring consistency regardless of the body's actual position.
  • Do directional terms refer to absolute or relative positions in the body?
    Directional terms refer to relative positions, comparing one structure to another.
  • Are the internal organs of the human body perfectly symmetrical?
    No, internal organs are not perfectly symmetrical, even though the external body shows bilateral symmetry.
  • What is the difference between the axial and appendicular portions of the body?
    The axial portion includes the head and trunk, while the appendicular portion consists of the limbs.
  • Why do directional terms generally come in pairs?
    Directional terms come in pairs because they describe opposite relationships, such as left/right or up/down.
  • When describing the location of a body part, what position should you assume the body is in?
    You should always assume the body is in the anatomical position when using directional terms.