Introduction to Energy definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Energy definitions
Introduction to Energy definitions
- EnergyThe ability to perform work, causing an overall change in a living system.
- Potential EnergyStored energy available to do work or cause change, such as gravitational or chemical potential energy.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy of motion, present in moving objects like a coasting biker or muscle contractions.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, like a biker at the top of a hill.
- Chemical Potential EnergyEnergy stored in chemical bonds, exemplified by glucose molecules.
- ThermodynamicsThe study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.
- SystemThe specific portion of matter under study in thermodynamics, such as an organism or reaction.
- SurroundingsEverything external to the system in thermodynamics, encompassing the environment around it.
- Biological SystemA system capable of transferring both energy and mass with its surroundings, like a plant.
- PhotosynthesisProcess where plants convert solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.
- Solar EnergyEnergy from the sun that can enter biological systems like plants during photosynthesis.
- GlucoseA common sugar storing chemical potential energy, produced in photosynthesis.
- OxygenA form of mass released by plants during photosynthesis, exiting the biological system.