Introduction to Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Energy The ability to perform work, causing an overall change in a living system.

Potential Energy Stored energy available to do work or cause change, such as gravitational or chemical potential energy.

Kinetic Energy Energy of motion, present in moving objects like a coasting biker or muscle contractions.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, like a biker at the top of a hill.

Chemical Potential Energy Energy stored in chemical bonds, exemplified by glucose molecules.

Thermodynamics The study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.

System The specific portion of matter under study in thermodynamics, such as an organism or reaction.

Surroundings Everything external to the system in thermodynamics, encompassing the environment around it.

Biological System A system capable of transferring both energy and mass with its surroundings, like a plant.

Photosynthesis Process where plants convert solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.

Solar Energy Energy from the sun that can enter biological systems like plants during photosynthesis.

Glucose A common sugar storing chemical potential energy, produced in photosynthesis.