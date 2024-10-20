Skip to main content
Introduction to Energy definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Energy definitions
  • Energy
    The ability to perform work, causing an overall change in a living system.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy available to do work or cause change, such as gravitational or chemical potential energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy of motion, present in moving objects like a coasting biker or muscle contractions.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's position relative to gravity, like a biker at the top of a hill.
  • Chemical Potential Energy
    Energy stored in chemical bonds, exemplified by glucose molecules.
  • Thermodynamics
    The study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter.
  • System
    The specific portion of matter under study in thermodynamics, such as an organism or reaction.
  • Surroundings
    Everything external to the system in thermodynamics, encompassing the environment around it.
  • Biological System
    A system capable of transferring both energy and mass with its surroundings, like a plant.
  • Photosynthesis
    Process where plants convert solar energy, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.
  • Solar Energy
    Energy from the sun that can enter biological systems like plants during photosynthesis.
  • Glucose
    A common sugar storing chemical potential energy, produced in photosynthesis.
  • Oxygen
    A form of mass released by plants during photosynthesis, exiting the biological system.