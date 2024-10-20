Introduction to Energy quiz Flashcards
Introduction to Energy quiz
What is the storage form of energy in the body?
The storage form of energy in the body is chemical potential energy, such as that stored in glucose molecules.Which of the following is the primary source of energy for the brain? A) Glucose B) Fatty acids C) Proteins D) Vitamins
A) GlucoseWhich body activities require energy?
Body activities that require energy include muscle contractions and any form of movement, which involve kinetic energy.What is potential energy?
Potential energy is stored energy that has the ability to cause change, such as gravitational or chemical potential energy.What is kinetic energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, exemplified by moving objects or muscle contractions.What is the study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter called?
The study of energy transfers between different bodies of matter is called thermodynamics.What is the system in thermodynamics?
In thermodynamics, the system is the specific portion of matter being studied.What is the role of the surroundings in thermodynamics?
The surroundings in thermodynamics include everything external to the system.How do biological systems interact with their surroundings in terms of energy and mass?
Biological systems can transfer both energy and mass with their surroundings, as seen in processes like photosynthesis.What is an example of a biological system that transfers energy and mass?
An example of a biological system that transfers energy and mass is a plant during photosynthesis.