Introduction to Energy quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the definition of energy in biological systems? Energy is defined as the ability to perform work, which in biological systems means causing an overall change in a living system.

What is the difference between potential energy and kinetic energy? Potential energy is stored energy that has the capacity to cause change, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion found in moving objects.

Give an example of gravitational potential energy and explain why it is considered potential energy. A biker at the top of a hill has gravitational potential energy because the energy is stored due to the biker's elevated position and can be converted to motion when the biker moves.

What is chemical potential energy and provide a biological example? Chemical potential energy is energy stored in chemical bonds, such as the energy stored in glucose molecules.

How does kinetic energy relate to muscle contractions? Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, and muscle contractions, such as flexing a bicep, are examples of kinetic energy in biological systems.

In the context of thermodynamics, what is the difference between the system and the surroundings? The system is the specific portion of matter being studied, while the surroundings are everything external to the system.