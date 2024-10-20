Introduction to Epithelial Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following epithelial tissue types is not correctly matched to its function? A) Simple squamous - diffusion B) Stratified squamous - protection C) Transitional - absorption D) Simple columnar - secretion
C) Transitional - absorption. Transitional epithelium is primarily involved in stretching and accommodating fluctuation in the volume of liquid in an organ.
How are epithelial tissues classified?
Epithelial tissues are classified based on the number of cell layers (simple or stratified) and the shape of the cells (squamous, cuboidal, or columnar).
What function do transitional epithelia have?
Transitional epithelia allow for stretching and distension, accommodating fluctuations in the volume of liquid in an organ, such as the bladder.
What are epithelial membranes?
Epithelial membranes are structures composed of epithelial tissue and an underlying layer of connective tissue, serving as linings for body surfaces and cavities.
What type of membrane lines body passageways that eventually open to the external environment?
Mucous membranes line body passageways that open to the external environment, such as the respiratory, digestive, and urogenital tracts.
Which statements describe the locations of epithelial tissue?
Epithelial tissue covers body surfaces, lines internal cavities and ducts, and forms glands.
Which of the following actions is not a function of the epithelium? A) Protection B) Secretion C) Contraction D) Absorption
C) Contraction. Contraction is a function of muscle tissue, not epithelial tissue.
Where would urothelium be found?
Urothelium, a type of transitional epithelium, is found lining the urinary bladder, ureters, and part of the urethra.
What type of tissue forms the walls of the alveoli?
Simple squamous epithelium forms the walls of the alveoli, facilitating gas exchange.
Epithelial membranes are composed of what two tissue types?
Epithelial membranes are composed of epithelial tissue and an underlying layer of connective tissue.
Which description is best for transitional epithelium?
Transitional epithelium is a type of stratified epithelium that can stretch and change shape, found in the urinary bladder.
Which of the following is not a function of simple columnar epithelium? A) Absorption B) Secretion C) Protection D) Filtration
D) Filtration. Filtration is not a primary function of simple columnar epithelium.
What is the function of ciliated epithelium?
Ciliated epithelium helps move substances over the epithelial surface, such as mucus in the respiratory tract.
What is the function of simple cuboidal epithelium?
Simple cuboidal epithelium functions in secretion and absorption, commonly found in glandular ducts and kidney tubules.
Which of the following statements is false about epithelial tissue? A) It is avascular B) It has a high regenerative capacity C) It is loosely packed D) It forms continuous sheets
C) It is loosely packed. Epithelial tissue is tightly packed, not loosely packed.
Which of the following is an example of pseudostratified epithelium?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium, often ciliated, is found lining the respiratory tract.
Where is simple cuboidal epithelium found in the body?
Simple cuboidal epithelium is found in glandular ducts, kidney tubules, and the thyroid gland.
Which of the following epithelial tissues does not have all cells resting on the basement membrane? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Pseudostratified columnar D) Transitional
C) Pseudostratified columnar. In pseudostratified columnar epithelium, not all cells reach the apical surface, but all rest on the basement membrane.
Which structure is lined with simple squamous epithelium?
The alveoli in the lungs are lined with simple squamous epithelium to facilitate gas exchange.
Which describes the tissue type of the epidermis?
The epidermis is composed of stratified squamous epithelium, providing protection against environmental damage.
Where is stratified squamous epithelium found in the body?
Stratified squamous epithelium is found in areas subject to abrasion, such as the skin, mouth, and esophagus.
What is the role of cilia in the simple columnar epithelium?
Cilia in simple columnar epithelium help move substances, such as mucus, across the epithelial surface.
Which of the following is true about epithelia? A) It is vascular B) It has a high regenerative capacity C) It is loosely packed D) It forms discontinuous sheets
B) It has a high regenerative capacity. Epithelial tissue can rapidly regenerate to replace damaged cells.
What type of tissue lines the trachea?
The trachea is lined with pseudostratified ciliated columnar epithelium, which helps trap and move particles out of the airway.
Which epithelium forms the alveoli?
Simple squamous epithelium forms the alveoli, allowing for efficient gas exchange.
Which of the following are locations where cilia can be found in the human body?
Cilia can be found in the respiratory tract, fallopian tubes, and parts of the central nervous system.
Where is simple columnar epithelium found in the body?
Simple columnar epithelium is found lining the stomach, intestines, and parts of the respiratory tract.
Where is simple squamous epithelium found in the body?
Simple squamous epithelium is found lining blood vessels, alveoli, and the glomeruli of the kidneys.
What type of tissue supports epithelium?
Connective tissue supports epithelium, providing structural and nutritional support.
Which of the following is the most delicate epithelium? A) Simple squamous B) Stratified squamous C) Transitional D) Simple columnar
A) Simple squamous. Simple squamous epithelium is the most delicate, allowing for easy diffusion and filtration.
Which germ layer forms the pancreas and epithelium lining the digestive and respiratory tract?
The endoderm forms the pancreas and the epithelium lining the digestive and respiratory tracts.
Which of the following are functions of epithelial tissue?
Functions of epithelial tissue include protection, secretion, absorption, filtration, and sensation.
Where is transitional epithelium found in the body?
Transitional epithelium is found in the urinary bladder, ureters, and part of the urethra.
Long tapered cells can be described as what?
Long tapered cells are typically described as spindle-shaped, often found in smooth muscle tissue.
What type of cells line the ventricles of the brain?
Ependymal cells, a type of glial cell, line the ventricles of the brain and the central canal of the spinal cord.
Which of the following is not composed of cuboidal epithelium? A) Kidney tubules B) Thyroid gland C) Alveoli D) Salivary glands
C) Alveoli. Alveoli are composed of simple squamous epithelium, not cuboidal.
What type of epithelium is found in alveoli?
Simple squamous epithelium is found in alveoli, facilitating gas exchange.
Which of the following epithelial layers arise(s) from the endoderm?
The epithelial layers lining the digestive and respiratory tracts arise from the endoderm.
Which organ system is lined by transitional epithelium to accommodate stretching?
The urinary system is lined by transitional epithelium to accommodate stretching.
Which of the following are locations of stratified squamous tissue?
Stratified squamous tissue is found in the skin, mouth, esophagus, and vagina.