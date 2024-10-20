Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Eukaryotic OrganellesStructures within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing specific functions.
- LysosomesOrganelles in animal cells containing enzymes for digestion and waste processing.
- ChloroplastsPlant cell organelles where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy into chemical energy.
- Cell WallRigid outer layer in plant cells providing structural support and protection.
- RibosomesNon-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis through translation.
- TranslationProcess by which ribosomes synthesize proteins from amino acids using mRNA templates.
- CytoplasmGel-like substance inside cells where organelles are suspended and cellular processes occur.
- Rough Endoplasmic ReticulumMembrane network with ribosomes, involved in protein synthesis and processing.
- Smooth Endoplasmic ReticulumMembrane network without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
- Golgi ApparatusOrganelle that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or use.
- PeroxisomesOrganelles containing enzymes for breaking down fatty acids and detoxifying harmful substances.
- MitochondriaOrganelles in both plant and animal cells where cellular respiration and energy production occur.
- Endomembrane SystemNetwork of membranes within a cell, involved in protein and lipid synthesis and transport.
- CytoskeletonNetwork of protein filaments providing structural support and facilitating cell movement.
- Cell JunctionsStructures connecting cells, facilitating communication and maintaining tissue integrity.