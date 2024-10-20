Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Eukaryotic Organelles Structures within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing specific functions.

Lysosomes Organelles in animal cells containing enzymes for digestion and waste processing.

Chloroplasts Plant cell organelles where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy into chemical energy.

Cell Wall Rigid outer layer in plant cells providing structural support and protection.

Ribosomes Non-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis through translation.

Translation Process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins from amino acids using mRNA templates.

Cytoplasm Gel-like substance inside cells where organelles are suspended and cellular processes occur.

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane network with ribosomes, involved in protein synthesis and processing.

Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum Membrane network without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.

Golgi Apparatus Organelle that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or use.

Peroxisomes Organelles containing enzymes for breaking down fatty acids and detoxifying harmful substances.

Mitochondria Organelles in both plant and animal cells where cellular respiration and energy production occur.

Endomembrane System Network of membranes within a cell, involved in protein and lipid synthesis and transport.

Cytoskeleton Network of protein filaments providing structural support and facilitating cell movement.