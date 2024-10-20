Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles definitions
1/15
  • Eukaryotic Organelles
    Structures within eukaryotic cells, often membrane-bound, performing specific functions.
  • Lysosomes
    Organelles in animal cells containing enzymes for digestion and waste processing.
  • Chloroplasts
    Plant cell organelles where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy into chemical energy.
  • Cell Wall
    Rigid outer layer in plant cells providing structural support and protection.
  • Ribosomes
    Non-membranous organelles responsible for protein synthesis through translation.
  • Translation
    Process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins from amino acids using mRNA templates.
  • Cytoplasm
    Gel-like substance inside cells where organelles are suspended and cellular processes occur.
  • Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
    Membrane network with ribosomes, involved in protein synthesis and processing.
  • Smooth Endoplasmic Reticulum
    Membrane network without ribosomes, involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification.
  • Golgi Apparatus
    Organelle that modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for secretion or use.
  • Peroxisomes
    Organelles containing enzymes for breaking down fatty acids and detoxifying harmful substances.
  • Mitochondria
    Organelles in both plant and animal cells where cellular respiration and energy production occur.
  • Endomembrane System
    Network of membranes within a cell, involved in protein and lipid synthesis and transport.
  • Cytoskeleton
    Network of protein filaments providing structural support and facilitating cell movement.
  • Cell Junctions
    Structures connecting cells, facilitating communication and maintaining tissue integrity.