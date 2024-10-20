Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #3 Flashcards

Tay-Sachs disease causes lysosomes to rupture. How would this affect the cell?
Ruptured lysosomes would release digestive enzymes into the cytoplasm, leading to cellular damage and cell death.
Which of the following is a function of the nucleus in the cell body of a neuron?
The nucleus in a neuron stores genetic information and regulates gene expression necessary for cell function.
Which of the following statements is false regarding the nucleus of eukaryotic cells? a) It contains the cell's DNA b) It is surrounded by a single membrane c) It has nuclear pores d) It contains the nucleolus
b) It is surrounded by a single membrane
The largest vacuoles are typically found in which type of cells?
The largest vacuoles are typically found in plant cells, where they help maintain turgor pressure.
What is the purpose of cilia and flagella?
Cilia and flagella are used for cell movement and the movement of substances across cell surfaces.
Where are ribosomes usually located in animal and plant cells?
Ribosomes are usually located in the cytoplasm and on the rough endoplasmic reticulum in both animal and plant cells.
How do endodermal cells differ from other types of cells?
Endodermal cells are derived from the innermost germ layer and give rise to the lining of the digestive and respiratory systems.
What structure represents the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) of the cell?
The endoplasmic reticulum (ER) is represented by a network of membranous tubules and sacs, with the rough ER having ribosomes on its surface and the smooth ER lacking them.