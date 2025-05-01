Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #4 Flashcards

Which organelles are found only in animal cells and not in plant cells?
Lysosomes are organelles found only in animal cells and not in plant cells.
What is the main function of ribosomes in the cell?
The main function of ribosomes is to build proteins through the process called translation.
In which types of cells are ribosomes found?
Ribosomes are found in all living cells, including prokaryotic, eukaryotic, animal, and plant cells.
What is the cytoplasm, and where are free ribosomes located within it?
The cytoplasm is the space inside the cell between organelles and the cell membrane; free ribosomes are located floating within this space.
What happens to proteins made by free ribosomes compared to those made by ribosomes attached to the rough ER?
Proteins made by free ribosomes remain in the cytoplasm, while proteins made by attached ribosomes enter the rough ER.
What is the endomembrane system, and which organelles are part of it?
The endomembrane system is a group of membrane-bound organelles involved in protein secretion and transport, including the nucleus, endoplasmic reticulum (rough and smooth), Golgi apparatus, and cell membrane.
What are the main types of cell junctions that will be discussed in future lessons?
The main types of cell junctions to be discussed are tight junctions, anchoring junctions, gap junctions, and plasmodesmata.
Why is it important to distinguish between general representations and actual organelle presence in animal and plant cells?
It's important because not all animal or plant cells have every organelle shown in general diagrams; these are just typical representations.
Which organelle is found only in animal cells and not in plant cells?
Lysosomes are found only in animal cells and not in plant cells.
What is the main function of ribosomes in all living cells?
Ribosomes build proteins through the process called translation.