Introduction to Human Development quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following most contributed to the postwar baby boom? A) Economic prosperity B) Increased immigration C) Advances in medical technology D) Government policies
A) Economic prosperity
Who do young children identify with most during the initiative-versus-guilt stage?
Young children identify with their parents or primary caregivers during the initiative-versus-guilt stage.
Which of Erikson's stages occurs in infancy?
The trust versus mistrust stage occurs in infancy.
Which of Erikson's psychosocial stages is most associated with early childhood?
The initiative versus guilt stage is most associated with early childhood.
Which structures arise from the endoderm?
Structures such as the lining of the digestive and respiratory tracts arise from the endoderm.
Which structures are derived from mesoderm?
Structures such as muscles, bones, and the circulatory system are derived from the mesoderm.
Which interventions are appropriate for the care of an infant? Select all that apply. A) Regular feeding B) Safe sleeping environment C) Early literacy activities D) Structured playtime
A) Regular feeding, B) Safe sleeping environment
Which developmental milestone would the nurse expect an 11-month-old infant to have achieved?
An 11-month-old infant is expected to have achieved milestones such as standing with support and possibly taking a few steps.
Which of Erik Erikson's stages typically occurs during middle to late childhood?
The industry versus inferiority stage typically occurs during middle to late childhood.
Which structures are derived from ectoderm?
Structures such as the skin, brain, and nervous system are derived from the ectoderm.
In which process do the germ layers differentiate into organs and organ systems?
The process of organogenesis involves the differentiation of germ layers into organs and organ systems.
Which of the following describes a difference between how monozygotic and dizygotic twins develop? A) Monozygotic twins share a placenta B) Dizygotic twins share a placenta C) Monozygotic twins result from two separate eggs D) Dizygotic twins result from one fertilized egg
A) Monozygotic twins share a placenta
Which of the following are the two key patterns of human growth? A) Cephalocaudal and proximodistal B) Linear and exponential C) Rapid and slow D) Asynchronous and synchronous
A) Cephalocaudal and proximodistal
Which structure gives rise to the three primary germ layers: ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm?
The blastocyst gives rise to the three primary germ layers during gastrulation.
A patient's chart notes that she is gravida 3. What does this indicate?
Gravida 3 indicates that the patient has been pregnant three times.
What is the correct sequence of stages during the cleavage period?
The correct sequence is zygote, morula, blastocyst.
Which of these shows the correct sequence of development? A) Zygote, embryo, fetus B) Embryo, zygote, fetus C) Fetus, embryo, zygote D) Zygote, fetus, embryo
A) Zygote, embryo, fetus
Which procedure involves withdrawing amniotic fluid between the 15th and 18th weeks of pregnancy?
Amniocentesis involves withdrawing amniotic fluid between the 15th and 18th weeks of pregnancy.
Which of the following is not developed from the ectoderm? A) Skin B) Brain C) Liver D) Nervous system
C) Liver
Which of the following is not one of the primary germ layers? A) Ectoderm B) Mesoderm C) Endoderm D) Epidermis
D) Epidermis
Which body system do you think does the most work during growth and development of the human body?
The nervous system does the most work during growth and development, coordinating various processes.
Which carries oxygen and nutrient-rich blood from the placenta to the fetus?
The umbilical vein carries oxygen and nutrient-rich blood from the placenta to the fetus.
What body part develops from the ectoderm?
The skin develops from the ectoderm.
During which of Erikson’s stages do children develop a sense of competence in who they are?
During the industry versus inferiority stage, children develop a sense of competence.
Which supplies oxygen to the developing fetus?
The placenta supplies oxygen to the developing fetus.
The phallic stage primarily occurs in a child of what age?
The phallic stage primarily occurs in children aged 3 to 6 years.
What is the role of the primary germ layers?
The primary germ layers give rise to all tissues and organs in the body.
Which of the following is not one of the germ layers formed during gastrulation? A) Ectoderm B) Mesoderm C) Endoderm D) Epidermis
D) Epidermis
During the phallic stage, what is a key developmental focus?
During the phallic stage, a key developmental focus is the resolution of the Oedipal conflict.
Which of the following statements most accurately describes cephalocaudal development?
Cephalocaudal development describes growth that occurs from the head downwards.
The zona pellucida surrounds which of the following? A) Embryo B) Blastocyst C) Oocyte D) Fetus
C) Oocyte
Which of the following is not assessed as part of the Apgar score? A) Heart rate B) Muscle tone C) Reflex response D) Blood pressure
D) Blood pressure
What was one reason bipedalism arose in humans?
One reason bipedalism arose in humans is to free the hands for tool use and carrying objects.
Why is bipedalism considered one of the hallmarks of hominid evolution?
Bipedalism is considered a hallmark of hominid evolution because it allowed for greater mobility and adaptability in various environments.
What does the ectoderm form?
The ectoderm forms the skin, brain, and nervous system.
Which of the following is a focus of the late adulthood stage? A) Identity formation B) Generativity C) Integrity D) Initiative
C) Integrity
In the primary germ layers, which layer forms the nervous system?
The ectoderm forms the nervous system.
Which of the following best explains the cephalocaudal principle? A) Growth from the center outward B) Growth from head to tail C) Growth from tail to head D) Growth from limbs to trunk
B) Growth from head to tail
The neural tube is formed from which germ layer?
The neural tube is formed from the ectoderm.
At which of the following stages is toilet-training most likely to begin? A) Infancy B) Early childhood C) Middle childhood D) Adolescence