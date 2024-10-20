Introduction to Human Development quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not formed by the mesoderm? A) Heart B) Liver C) Muscles D) Bones
B) Liver
What major body part is derived from endoderm?
The lining of the digestive tract is derived from the endoderm.
Which indicator signals that a child is ready to begin toilet training?
Indicators such as staying dry for longer periods and showing interest in bathroom habits signal readiness for toilet training.
Which organ is derived from the mesoderm layer of the gastrula?
The heart is derived from the mesoderm layer.
Which statement about gestational diabetes is true?
Gestational diabetes is a condition that develops during pregnancy and usually resolves after childbirth.
What is one advantage of chorionic villus sampling over amniocentesis?
One advantage of chorionic villus sampling is that it can be performed earlier in pregnancy than amniocentesis.
Where is the amniotic cavity found?
The amniotic cavity is found surrounding the developing embryo or fetus within the amniotic sac.
Which stage deals with learning basic trust versus basic mistrust?
The infancy stage deals with learning basic trust versus basic mistrust.
The Oedipal conflict is typically resolved by which event?
The Oedipal conflict is typically resolved by the development of the superego and identification with the same-sex parent.
Which is not a property of the trophoblast? A) Secretes enzymes B) Forms the placenta C) Develops into the embryo D) Invades the uterine wall
C) Develops into the embryo
What are the three primary germ layers?
The three primary germ layers are ectoderm, mesoderm, and endoderm.
What process is responsible for the formation of the three germ layers?
Gastrulation is responsible for the formation of the three germ layers.
What major body part(s) is/are derived from ectoderm?
The skin and nervous system are derived from the ectoderm.
What happens if an XY individual is missing the SRY gene?
If an XY individual is missing the SRY gene, they may develop female characteristics due to the lack of male sex determination.
Which of the following takes oxygenated blood to the liver from the placenta? A) Umbilical artery B) Umbilical vein C) Ductus arteriosus D) Foramen ovale
B) Umbilical vein
What major body parts are derived from mesoderm?
Major body parts such as muscles, bones, and the circulatory system are derived from the mesoderm.
Which embryonic germ layer forms the linings of the respiratory and digestive tracts?
The endoderm forms the linings of the respiratory and digestive tracts.
Neural crest cells give rise to which of the following? A) Skin B) Peripheral nervous system C) Liver D) Heart
B) Peripheral nervous system
What does ectoderm give rise to?
Ectoderm gives rise to the skin, brain, and nervous system.
What organs eventually develop from the ectoderm cell layer?
Organs such as the brain and spinal cord develop from the ectoderm cell layer.
Which of the following statements is true of human development? A) It is a linear process B) It involves multiple stages C) It is identical for all individuals D) It stops at adulthood
B) It involves multiple stages
What structure allows blood to flow between the atria in the embryo and fetus?
The foramen ovale allows blood to flow between the atria in the embryo and fetus.
From infancy through adolescence, what is a key focus of development?
A key focus of development from infancy through adolescence is the acquisition of skills and identity formation.
Which of the following are signs that a toddler might be ready to begin toilet training? A) Interest in bathroom habits B) Staying dry for longer periods C) Ability to follow simple instructions D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Where is the fluid contained in a notochord?
The fluid in a notochord is contained within its central canal.