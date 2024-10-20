Introduction to Joints definitions Flashcards
Introduction to Joints definitions
- ArticulationA contact point between two or more bones or between a bone and a tooth.
- ArthrosisAnother term for a joint, indicating the connection between bones.
- ArthrologyThe scientific study of joints and their functions.
- Hyaline CartilageA type of cartilage found in joints, providing smooth surfaces for movement.
- FibrocartilageA type of cartilage that provides support and rigidity in joints.
- LigamentsDense connective tissues that connect bone to bone, providing joint stability.
- TendonsDense connective tissues that connect muscles to bones, aiding in movement.
- SynarthrosesImmovable joints that do not allow for any movement.
- AmphiarthrosesJoints that allow for slight movement, providing some flexibility.
- DiarthrosesFreely movable joints that allow for a wide range of motion.
- Fibrous JointsJoints connected by fibrous tissue, typically immovable.
- Cartilaginous JointsJoints connected by cartilage, allowing limited movement.
- Synovial JointsJoints that are freely movable and contain a synovial cavity.
- SuturesImmovable fibrous joints found between the bones of the skull.
- GomphosesFibrous joints that connect teeth to their sockets in the jawbone.