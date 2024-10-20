Skip to main content
Introduction to Joints definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Joints definitions
  • Articulation
    A contact point between two or more bones or between a bone and a tooth.
  • Arthrosis
    Another term for a joint, indicating the connection between bones.
  • Arthrology
    The scientific study of joints and their functions.
  • Hyaline Cartilage
    A type of cartilage found in joints, providing smooth surfaces for movement.
  • Fibrocartilage
    A type of cartilage that provides support and rigidity in joints.
  • Ligaments
    Dense connective tissues that connect bone to bone, providing joint stability.
  • Tendons
    Dense connective tissues that connect muscles to bones, aiding in movement.
  • Synarthroses
    Immovable joints that do not allow for any movement.
  • Amphiarthroses
    Joints that allow for slight movement, providing some flexibility.
  • Diarthroses
    Freely movable joints that allow for a wide range of motion.
  • Fibrous Joints
    Joints connected by fibrous tissue, typically immovable.
  • Cartilaginous Joints
    Joints connected by cartilage, allowing limited movement.
  • Synovial Joints
    Joints that are freely movable and contain a synovial cavity.
  • Sutures
    Immovable fibrous joints found between the bones of the skull.
  • Gomphoses
    Fibrous joints that connect teeth to their sockets in the jawbone.