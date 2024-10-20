Introduction to Joints definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Articulation A contact point between two or more bones or between a bone and a tooth.

Arthrosis Another term for a joint, indicating the connection between bones.

Arthrology The scientific study of joints and their functions.

Hyaline Cartilage A type of cartilage found in joints, providing smooth surfaces for movement.

Fibrocartilage A type of cartilage that provides support and rigidity in joints.

Ligaments Dense connective tissues that connect bone to bone, providing joint stability.

Tendons Dense connective tissues that connect muscles to bones, aiding in movement.

Synarthroses Immovable joints that do not allow for any movement.

Amphiarthroses Joints that allow for slight movement, providing some flexibility.

Diarthroses Freely movable joints that allow for a wide range of motion.

Fibrous Joints Joints connected by fibrous tissue, typically immovable.

Cartilaginous Joints Joints connected by cartilage, allowing limited movement.

Synovial Joints Joints that are freely movable and contain a synovial cavity.

Sutures Immovable fibrous joints found between the bones of the skull.