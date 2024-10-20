Skip to main content
Introduction to Joints quiz #1 Flashcards

Introduction to Joints quiz #1
  • Which of the following is not a function of synovial fluid? a) Lubrication b) Nutrient distribution c) Shock absorption d) Bone formation
    d) Bone formation
  • Which are parts of a joint capsule? a) Synovial membrane b) Articular cartilage c) Ligaments d) All of the above
    d) All of the above
  • What connects bone to bone?
    Ligaments
  • Which bones articulate with the femur? a) Tibia b) Fibula c) Patella d) All of the above
    a) Tibia
  • Which part of the clavicle articulates with the manubrium?
    The sternal end of the clavicle
  • Which of the following bone markings is in the category of openings? a) Foramen b) Tuberosity c) Crest d) Spine
    a) Foramen
  • In which part of the body is a ball-and-socket joint found? a) Knee b) Elbow c) Shoulder d) Wrist
    c) Shoulder
  • Which of the following bone markings helps form joints? a) Condyle b) Tubercle c) Trochanter d) Tuberosity
    a) Condyle
  • Which part of the coxal bone articulates with the sacrum?
    The ilium
  • Which of the following structures protects the ends of bones at the joints? a) Ligaments b) Tendons c) Articular cartilage d) Synovial fluid
    c) Articular cartilage
  • What connects bones to other bones?
    Ligaments
  • Where would you find a sutural bone in the body?
    In the skull
  • What are the 2 differences between ligaments and tendons?
    Ligaments connect bone to bone, while tendons connect muscle to bone. Ligaments are more elastic than tendons.
  • Which of the following digits contain only 2 phalanges? a) Thumb b) Index finger c) Middle finger d) Ring finger
    a) Thumb
  • Why is the rib at b considered a true rib?
    Because it is directly attached to the sternum via its own costal cartilage.
  • What part of the scapula articulates with the humerus?
    The glenoid cavity
  • What part of this bone articulates with the ulna?
    The trochlea of the humerus
  • Which statement about the knee is incorrect? a) It is a hinge joint b) It contains the patella c) It is a ball-and-socket joint d) It allows flexion and extension
    c) It is a ball-and-socket joint
  • The shoulder joint is more movable than the hip joint. Why?
    Because the shoulder joint has a shallower socket and less bony constraint, allowing for greater range of motion.
  • What bone(s) does the clavicle articulate with?
    The sternum and the scapula
  • What is the most precise description of a false rib?
    A rib that is indirectly attached to the sternum or not attached at all.
  • Which of the following articulates with the vertebral column? a) Skull b) Ribs c) Pelvis d) All of the above
    d) All of the above
  • Which of the following bones articulate with carpal bones? a) Radius b) Ulna c) Humerus d) Both a and b
    d) Both a and b
  • What two bones make up the hinge joint at the elbow?
    The humerus and the ulna
  • Which bones articulate with the humerus?
    The scapula, radius, and ulna
  • What two bones make up the ball and socket joint of the hip?
    The femur and the acetabulum of the pelvis
  • Which is not a feature of the ulna? a) Olecranon b) Trochlear notch c) Radial notch d) Capitulum
    d) Capitulum
  • What bone articulates with the lateral side of the talus?
    The fibula
  • Why does the hip joint have less freedom of movement than the shoulder joint?
    Because the hip joint has a deeper socket and more bony constraints, providing greater stability but less range of motion.
  • What tissue covers the articulating surfaces of bones in a synovial joint?
    Articular cartilage
  • Which tarsal bone articulates with the tibia and fibula?
    The talus
  • The glenoid cavity is a depression on which bone?
    The scapula
  • Which of the following is not a carpal bone? a) Scaphoid b) Lunate c) Talus d) Trapezium
    c) Talus
  • Which of the following bones is not a tarsal bone? a) Calcaneus b) Navicular c) Scaphoid d) Cuboid
    c) Scaphoid
  • What is the name of the wrist bones?
    Carpals
  • What is the name for the bones of both the toes and fingers?
    Phalanges