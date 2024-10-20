Introduction to Joints quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Joints quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following is not a function of synovial fluid? a) Lubrication b) Nutrient distribution c) Shock absorption d) Bone formation
d) Bone formationWhich are parts of a joint capsule? a) Synovial membrane b) Articular cartilage c) Ligaments d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhat connects bone to bone?
LigamentsWhich bones articulate with the femur? a) Tibia b) Fibula c) Patella d) All of the above
a) TibiaWhich part of the clavicle articulates with the manubrium?
The sternal end of the clavicleWhich of the following bone markings is in the category of openings? a) Foramen b) Tuberosity c) Crest d) Spine
a) ForamenIn which part of the body is a ball-and-socket joint found? a) Knee b) Elbow c) Shoulder d) Wrist
c) ShoulderWhich of the following bone markings helps form joints? a) Condyle b) Tubercle c) Trochanter d) Tuberosity
a) CondyleWhich part of the coxal bone articulates with the sacrum?
The iliumWhich of the following structures protects the ends of bones at the joints? a) Ligaments b) Tendons c) Articular cartilage d) Synovial fluid
c) Articular cartilageWhat connects bones to other bones?
LigamentsWhere would you find a sutural bone in the body?
In the skullWhat are the 2 differences between ligaments and tendons?
Ligaments connect bone to bone, while tendons connect muscle to bone. Ligaments are more elastic than tendons.Which of the following digits contain only 2 phalanges? a) Thumb b) Index finger c) Middle finger d) Ring finger
a) ThumbWhy is the rib at b considered a true rib?
Because it is directly attached to the sternum via its own costal cartilage.What part of the scapula articulates with the humerus?
The glenoid cavityWhat part of this bone articulates with the ulna?
The trochlea of the humerusWhich statement about the knee is incorrect? a) It is a hinge joint b) It contains the patella c) It is a ball-and-socket joint d) It allows flexion and extension
c) It is a ball-and-socket jointThe shoulder joint is more movable than the hip joint. Why?
Because the shoulder joint has a shallower socket and less bony constraint, allowing for greater range of motion.Which is not a function of synovial fluid? a) Lubrication b) Nutrient distribution c) Shock absorption d) Bone formation
d) Bone formationWhat bone(s) does the clavicle articulate with?
The sternum and the scapulaWhat is the most precise description of a false rib?
A rib that is indirectly attached to the sternum or not attached at all.What connects bones to bones?
LigamentsWhich of the following articulates with the vertebral column? a) Skull b) Ribs c) Pelvis d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhich of the following bones articulate with carpal bones? a) Radius b) Ulna c) Humerus d) Both a and b
d) Both a and bWhat two bones make up the hinge joint at the elbow?
The humerus and the ulnaWhich bones articulate with the humerus?
The scapula, radius, and ulnaWhat two bones make up the ball and socket joint of the hip?
The femur and the acetabulum of the pelvisWhich is not a feature of the ulna? a) Olecranon b) Trochlear notch c) Radial notch d) Capitulum
d) CapitulumWhat bone articulates with the lateral side of the talus?
The fibulaWhy does the hip joint have less freedom of movement than the shoulder joint?
Because the hip joint has a deeper socket and more bony constraints, providing greater stability but less range of motion.What do ligaments attach?
Bone to boneWhat tissue covers the articulating surfaces of bones in a synovial joint?
Articular cartilageWhich tarsal bone articulates with the tibia and fibula?
The talusThe glenoid cavity is a depression on which bone?
The scapulaWhich of the following is not a carpal bone? a) Scaphoid b) Lunate c) Talus d) Trapezium
c) TalusWhich is not a carpal bone? a) Scaphoid b) Lunate c) Talus d) Trapezium
c) TalusWhich of the following bones is not a tarsal bone? a) Calcaneus b) Navicular c) Scaphoid d) Cuboid
c) ScaphoidWhat is the name of the wrist bones?
CarpalsWhat is the name for the bones of both the toes and fingers?
Phalanges